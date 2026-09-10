US donald trump

Donald Trump is trying to bribe voters with the promise of five grand if the Republicans win the midterms – 18 highly sceptical reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2026

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If there’s one thing Donald Trump enoys, it’s a re-run of his big hits –

Sleepy Joe

‘Windmills’ are dangerous

The 2020 election was stolen

Dumb ends with a b

‘Russia, Russia. Russia’ hoax.

You know the drill. We’re personally crossing everything for a return of the shark discourse.

One popular line from last year was that he would give everyone in the country a Doge dividend, and despite the Doge part being no more, the concept has resurfaced, now that the Republicans are doing quite badly in polls ahead of the midterms.

‘Sure, Jan’ doesn’t even begin to express the amount of scepticism needed for this attempted bribe. Never forget that this is the man who said he’d end the Russia-Ukraine war on day one of his presidency, and that he’d be releasing his brilliant health care plan two weeks from now – since 2016.

People treated it with the side eye it deserved.

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