Donald Trump is trying to bribe voters with the promise of five grand if the Republicans win the midterms – 18 highly sceptical reactions

US donald trump

If there’s one thing Donald Trump enoys, it’s a re-run of his big hits –

Sleepy Joe ‘Windmills’ are dangerous The 2020 election was stolen Dumb ends with a b ‘Russia, Russia. Russia’ hoax.

You know the drill. We’re personally crossing everything for a return of the shark discourse.

One popular line from last year was that he would give everyone in the country a Doge dividend, and despite the Doge part being no more, the concept has resurfaced, now that the Republicans are doing quite badly in polls ahead of the midterms.

Trump: "Only I can make this promise to you: If the Republicans win the House and Senate, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000" pic.twitter.com/OOYAwaQ6HO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2026

‘Sure, Jan’ doesn’t even begin to express the amount of scepticism needed for this attempted bribe. Never forget that this is the man who said he’d end the Russia-Ukraine war on day one of his presidency, and that he’d be releasing his brilliant health care plan two weeks from now – since 2016.

People treated it with the side eye it deserved.

1.

The POTUS just offered a bribe for your vote. Anyone else doing this would be arrested. This is NOT how the Constitution was set up. He is a criminal and those who support him are aiding and abetting his crimes https://t.co/RzzwqsBoFT — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 10, 2026

2.

As I warned when Trump first came to office, it’s not the corruption you don’t see that is the biggest problem with demagogues and autocrats, it’s the daily corruption they perform proudly and normalize. https://t.co/a9DGHPjpqt — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) September 10, 2026

3.

Aside from the blatant illegality here, you’ll get this right after your tariff dividend, your freedom dividend, Trump’s health care plan, and your $2 gas https://t.co/6Gcv47MO97 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 10, 2026

4.

5.

Donald Trump and Republicans are so desperate that they are resorting to bribes for votes. Our democracy is not for sale. https://t.co/wedjGBSyj2 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) September 10, 2026

6.

I know it doesn't matter anymore. But this is super duper illegal to even say. https://t.co/GABzSIMHfj — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) September 10, 2026

7.

This doesn't at all sound desperate or weird https://t.co/7PKzmaeWG7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 10, 2026

8.

From his crypto grift proceeds? Or from the U.S. Treasury? https://t.co/pATpnbOV94 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2026

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