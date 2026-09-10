The BBC got absolutely dragged for using ‘food pipe’ in a headline about the health risk of hot drinks – 17 favourite clapbacks
We cross now to BBC News, where there is a report of a worrying finding from a health study.
The article in question warns that people who drink their tea and coffee without giving it the chance to cool down a little are as much as three times more likely to develop oesophageal cancer than those who drink it warm.
It’s clearly no laughing matter, and a hugely important message. However, people felt that choosing to use the phrase ‘food pipe’, rather than oesophagus – or even gullet – was a bit too much like dumbing down, and they reacted accordingly.
1.
My face hinge fell open and I couldn’t believe my looking blobs when I read that. https://t.co/L3FecXpa3W
— Lactose the Intolerant (@Ersatz_F) September 9, 2026
2.
‘Food pipe’ ?
Is that the same as ‘cake hole’? https://t.co/u1d7O1TYGr
— Paul Keeley (@drcrouchback) September 9, 2026
3.
https://t.co/zUv6997MBI pic.twitter.com/KP1Of3bJPt
— Matthew (@regionalthicko) September 9, 2026
4.
I’m sorry, damage the what? Was the person who wrote this born in a cave? https://t.co/5Pt4DnEWfR
— Benedict Spence (@BenedictSpence) September 9, 2026
5.
>food pipe https://t.co/vXkL8LiwTq pic.twitter.com/IwNozmHDRI
— eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) September 9, 2026
6.
The BBC talks out of its poo pipe https://t.co/JpOn0kNA4U
— Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) September 10, 2026
7.
"people won't understand oesophagus!"
PEOPLE AREN'T LEARNING IT BECAUSE YOU'RE NOT USING IT. Argh.
— Dan (@JeSuisUnDan) September 9, 2026
8.
Was it bring your child to work day at the BBC?
— Anne Sanders (@Annkies1) September 9, 2026
9.
Obvious, you have the cake hole, attached to the food pipe going to the tum tum which then exits via the plopplop pipe.
— Ali Ali (@AliTimesTwo) September 9, 2026