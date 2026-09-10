The BBC got absolutely dragged for using ‘food pipe’ in a headline about the health risk of hot drinks – 17 favourite clapbacks

Twitter burns

We cross now to BBC News, where there is a report of a worrying finding from a health study.

The article in question warns that people who drink their tea and coffee without giving it the chance to cool down a little are as much as three times more likely to develop oesophageal cancer than those who drink it warm.

It’s clearly no laughing matter, and a hugely important message. However, people felt that choosing to use the phrase ‘food pipe’, rather than oesophagus – or even gullet – was a bit too much like dumbing down, and they reacted accordingly.

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My face hinge fell open and I couldn’t believe my looking blobs when I read that. https://t.co/L3FecXpa3W — Lactose the Intolerant (@Ersatz_F) September 9, 2026

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‘Food pipe’ ?

Is that the same as ‘cake hole’? https://t.co/u1d7O1TYGr — Paul Keeley (@drcrouchback) September 9, 2026

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I’m sorry, damage the what? Was the person who wrote this born in a cave? https://t.co/5Pt4DnEWfR — Benedict Spence (@BenedictSpence) September 9, 2026

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The BBC talks out of its poo pipe https://t.co/JpOn0kNA4U — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) September 10, 2026

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"people won't understand oesophagus!" PEOPLE AREN'T LEARNING IT BECAUSE YOU'RE NOT USING IT. Argh. — Dan (@JeSuisUnDan) September 9, 2026

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Was it bring your child to work day at the BBC? — Anne Sanders (@Annkies1) September 9, 2026

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