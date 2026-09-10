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The BBC got absolutely dragged for using ‘food pipe’ in a headline about the health risk of hot drinks – 17 favourite clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2026

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We cross now to BBC News, where there is a report of a worrying finding from a health study.

Very hot drinks may damage the food pipe and increase cancer risk

The article in question warns that people who drink their tea and coffee without giving it the chance to cool down a little are as much as three times more likely to develop oesophageal cancer than those who drink it warm.

It’s clearly no laughing matter, and a hugely important message. However, people felt that choosing to use the phrase ‘food pipe’, rather than oesophagus – or even gullet – was a bit too much like dumbing down, and they reacted accordingly.

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