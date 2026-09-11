Donald Trump was asked why he didn’t give each American that $5k already and his brain basically imploded

US donald trump

Donald Trump, as you’ll probably know, has been raising eyebrows even higher than usual by promising Americans $5k each if the Republicans cling onto power in November’s midterms.

That’s north of $1tn dollars but Trumps insists they’ve got the money to do it (bribery accusations aside, obviously).

Which got Fox News wondering – if Trump’s already got the money why doesn’t he give it to hard-pressed Americans right now? Coz they could sure as hell do with it.

And such was the difficulty Trump had computing this that his brain basically imploded in real time.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Why not just give the money? If you have it, why not just give it now? TRUMP: Because the Democrats can’t do it. Because with them it’s negative growth. pic.twitter.com/Z7uhIvhItv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2026

Will take a while for his synapses – both of them – to recover from that.

1.

Uhhh… we are taking in $21T from tariffs?! If so, give everyone $10,000 and pay down $19T in our debt 🤦😂😂😂 https://t.co/SSLyZTmKli — @jason (@Jason) September 11, 2026

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Republicans control literally every branch of government right now. Wtf is he talking about???? 😭 https://t.co/mWqCmZ5SHe — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) September 10, 2026

3.

Sounds like half the national debt could be paid off now….if it were remotely true. MAGA. I’m sorry but you are quite possibly, as a collective, the dumbest fucking people to ever walk this planet. Jim Jones is absolutely jealous of what Trump has created with the useful idiots… — Defunct Interwebs (@DefunctWebs) September 10, 2026

4.

What can never be said enough is that this is the dumbest mfer to ever sit in the Oval Office. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) September 10, 2026

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