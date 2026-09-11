US donald trump

Donald Trump was asked why he didn’t give each American that $5k already and his brain basically imploded

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2026

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Donald Trump, as you’ll probably know, has been raising eyebrows even higher than usual by promising Americans $5k each if the Republicans cling onto power in November’s midterms.

That’s north of $1tn dollars but Trumps insists they’ve got the money to do it (bribery accusations aside, obviously).

Which got Fox News wondering – if Trump’s already got the money why doesn’t he give it to hard-pressed Americans right now? Coz they could sure as hell do with it.

And such was the difficulty Trump had computing this that his brain basically imploded in real time.

Will take a while for his synapses – both of them – to recover from that.

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