Twitter funny tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated September 11th, 2026

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Hello and welcome to this week’s round-up of funny things from Twitter.

There are all different types of funny tweet, so you should find something to make you laugh, but if not – at least it’s Friday, right?

Let’s dive in.

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