Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter funny tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to this week’s round-up of funny things from Twitter.

There are all different types of funny tweet, so you should find something to make you laugh, but if not – at least it’s Friday, right?

Let’s dive in.

1.

The hardest part of being an art thief must be getting your entire crew to agree on what constitutes art. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) September 8, 2026

2.

IT WAS CALLED THE SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR AND THEY BROUGHT THE BOOKS TO THE SCHOOL AND SET IT UP LIKE A BOOKSTORE AND YOU COULD GET GOOSEBUMPS AND FEAR STREET BOOKS BUT ALSO MICHAEL JORDAN POSTERS AND NICKELODEON BOOKMARKS AND PENCILS THAT SMELLED LIKE CUPCAKES pic.twitter.com/cpK04VfsO2 — Rob L. White (‘Cuddle’ Short Film OUT NOW!!) (@therlwrites) September 10, 2026

3.

Sorry buddy you're an adult now your options for friendship are the most annoying people in existence or people that will only get lunch with you if scheduled a month in advance or people 2000 miles away — Bulk Vanderhuge (@flatearthjape) September 10, 2026

4.

Getting the dog’s ball from under the couch for the hundredth time pic.twitter.com/K2Z4CutaMo — Weapon (@HellRaz0r1776) September 8, 2026

5.

i’m so over captcha pls stop making me select photos i’m not the editor of vogue — chase (@_chase_____) September 7, 2026

6.

I regret to inform you that the secret to a clean house is to clean the house — Lady Nimby, pregnant bigot (@LadyNimby) September 7, 2026

7.

Went to get a snack, and my watch congratulated me on standing up, so yes, I do take fitness very seriously — meghan (@deloisivete) September 10, 2026

8.

Anthropic: We are going to kill you OpenAI: We are going to kill you first Apple: now you can fold iPhone — Sikander Asif (@SikanderAsif11) September 9, 2026

9.

cats will be like "hello!!! we have a VERY IMPORTANT message for you!!! but you have to leave your office and come into the living room to hear it!!" and then the message is just "Hello I am a cat" — Charlotte Lee (@cljack) September 10, 2026

10.

Dear companies, please stop emailing me that you updated your terms of service. I didn’t read them in the first place and I won’t read them now. — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) September 8, 2026

11.

"Listen to your body"

My body at 8:00 AM on a workday:

– Quit immediately

– Disappear off the grid

– Befriend the crows

– Return to nature — King Robert (@EternalKingRobb) September 10, 2026

12.