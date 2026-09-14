Jared Kushner said if only Zelenskyy would give Putin what he wants the war would end and this Ukrainian woman surely said it best

US jared kushner Ukraine

The United States ‘special envoy for peace’ Jared Kushner – AKA Donald Trump’s son-in-law – has been having his say about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here he is appearing to suggest that it’s up to Ukraine to make the next after Putin ‘laid out his line of what he wants to achive’.

And it’s quite the eye opener.

Jared Kushner: "From the Ukraine perspective, President Putin's laid out his line of what he wants to achieve. If Ukraine wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously we have the rest of the deal set up and put together. Ukraine, right now, does not want to do that." pic.twitter.com/ZLkDJXuCEM — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) September 13, 2026

He’s not just looking down the wrong end of the telescope, it’s actually a microscope.

And while it prompted no end of A++ responses …

An unelected American 🇺🇸 with no diplomatic experience is telling me to surrender my home, and telling Ukraine 🇺🇦 to surrender even more land, to an imperialist, fascist dictator committing acts of terrorism every day. I never thought I’d see the day, but here we are, Jared… pic.twitter.com/sW6JrbuF9K — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) September 13, 2026

Jared Kushner says Ukraine should just give Putin what he wants and then the war could end. pic.twitter.com/6aUMfslC5S — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) September 13, 2026

FUCK JARDED KUSHNER An unelected American Traitor — with ZERO diplomatic experience and ZERO authority — is telling Ukraine to simply surrender even MORE land and give Putin what he wants… … and that would end the war. The IGNORANCE and ARROGANCE know NO bottom. https://t.co/ZX9k5Ouzvh — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 13, 2026

Kushner again blames Ukraine, making the case that if only Putin would be given "what he wants to achieve", "we'd have a deal" and the Trump family could finally get their hands on that cash while Ukraine is genocided. pic.twitter.com/g7qIXcSf6k — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) September 13, 2026

… this Ukrainian woman surely said it best.

Kushner: "Putin's laid out his line of what he wants to achieve. If Ukraine wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously we have the rest of the deal set up and put together. Ukraine right now doesn't want to do that." He's absolutely clueless! Not only does this ignore the… pic.twitter.com/cqLNDXT0GS — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) September 13, 2026

Kushner: “Putin’s laid out his line of what he wants to achieve. If Ukraine wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously we have the rest of the deal set up and put together. Ukraine right now doesn’t want to do that.” He’s absolutely clueless! Not only does this ignore the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine and could leave at any moment, but it also parrots a classic Russian propaganda narrative: “Russia only wants Crimea… I mean, Donetsk and Luhansk… wait, Donbas, but that’s it, promise!” ​See my point? We haven’t just heard this before, we actually tried giving Russia land without a fight. We tried it with the exact same regime in power today, and it only led to a bigger war.​ This was never about a specific piece of land. Russian invasion has always been about destroying Ukrainian statehood.​ Surrendering more land won’t just doom thousands of our people to a horrific death under occupation, it will guarantee an even larger war in a few years. It’s a pity that special envoys don’t understand this.

Nailed it.

Sending @jaredkushner and Steve Witkoff to negotiate an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine is like sending the getaway drivers to negotiate between the robbers and the bank while the robbery continues. https://t.co/OHhFAnqTzJ — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) September 13, 2026

Do they understand look at his face whenever he says the word Ukraine he literally shows disgust. Dude hates us Kate… Like for real hates us — Long T. Standing / Лонг Т. Стендінг (@Longtstanding) September 13, 2026

No one elected this asshole. https://t.co/A7snK1e2oX — James Tate (@JamesTate121) September 13, 2026

Self-dealing scumbag, pushing for Ukraine to surrender to Putin’s “aspirations.” What fucking happened when Hitler was given Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia in 1939? — Dan Cataneo 🌐 (@DCataneo) September 13, 2026

Hey @IvankaTrump your husband seems to be as big of a traitor as your father. But as long as you get to keep riding horses on the beach who cares if they keep destroying global democracy right? https://t.co/YoPf4eZa6m — Veterans For Responsible Leadership (@VetsForRL) September 13, 2026

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Source @BohuslavskaKate