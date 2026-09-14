US jared kushner Ukraine

Jared Kushner said if only Zelenskyy would give Putin what he wants the war would end and this Ukrainian woman surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2026

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The United States ‘special envoy for peace’ Jared Kushner – AKA Donald Trump’s son-in-law – has been having his say about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here he is appearing to suggest that it’s up to Ukraine to make the next after Putin ‘laid out his line of what he wants to achive’.

And it’s quite the eye opener.

He’s not just looking down the wrong end of the telescope, it’s actually a microscope.

And while it prompted no end of A++ responses …

… this Ukrainian woman surely said it best.

Kushner: “Putin’s laid out his line of what he wants to achieve. If Ukraine wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously we have the rest of the deal set up and put together. Ukraine right now doesn’t want to do that.”

He’s absolutely clueless! Not only does this ignore the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine and could leave at any moment, but it also parrots a classic Russian propaganda narrative: “Russia only wants Crimea… I mean, Donetsk and Luhansk… wait, Donbas, but that’s it, promise!”

​See my point? We haven’t just heard this before, we actually tried giving Russia land without a fight. We tried it with the exact same regime in power today, and it only led to a bigger war.​

This was never about a specific piece of land. Russian invasion has always been about destroying Ukrainian statehood.​

Surrendering more land won’t just doom thousands of our people to a horrific death under occupation, it will guarantee an even larger war in a few years.

It’s a pity that special envoys don’t understand this.

Nailed it.

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Source @BohuslavskaKate