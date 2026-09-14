Donald Trump blamed Volodymyr Zelenskyy for rising oil prices and was fact checked til he farted

US donald trump Ukraine

Donald Trump took time out from rolling around his Ireland golf course to give an update on his thoughts, such as they are, on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump of course said he’d bring an end to the conflict within 24 hours of returning to the White House except it’s not getting on for the thick end of 24 months.

The president’s latest wheeze appears to be to tell Ukraine to stop attacking Russia.

Trump: "Zelenskyy has to do one thing — he has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia. He's causing a shortage of diesel fuel. This isn't done by the Middle East, this is done by what's happening with Russia and Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/8JDeg5KkqF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2026

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

Absolutely vile. Almost unimaginable levels of depravity. pic.twitter.com/F2H6ZehTEW — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 13, 2026

How about calling on Putin to stop killing Ukrainian civilians https://t.co/YjdOwarfZM — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) September 13, 2026

… surely no-one said it better than these people.

1.

This is a blatant lie. The war in Iran is much more responsible for the spike in diesel prices than Ukraine defending themselves. Trump is trying to pass the blame, because he will never claim responsibility for anything that goes wrong. He's a coward and a loser. Besides.… https://t.co/7dxkcrJ6Hn — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 13, 2026

2.

Of course, blame Ukraine! Never place any responsibility on Russia and certainly never on himself, since rising gas prices are directly connected to his bumbling in the Middle East. Why not tell his friend Putin to end the war on one of their frequent phone calls? https://t.co/l1GVi20ufv — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) September 13, 2026

3.

Since we know he’s a visual learner, here’s a graph showing why Trump is dead wrong. https://t.co/OJPT0KzO3R pic.twitter.com/PRMiLbZ8S4 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) September 13, 2026

4.

You lying POS. YOUR WAR WITH IRAN and YOUR TRADE WAR WITH CANADA has fucked gas prices. This is YOUR MESS.

This is YOUR SHIT SHOW Don't blame anyone but the loser with 5 bankruptcies. https://t.co/wOESkeu4EY — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 13, 2026

5.

FACT 1

Absolutely no diesel fuel has been imported into the United States from Russia since 2022 zero, zilch, Nada FACT 2

The sole reason diesel fuel has gone up 50% in the last six months is because of Donald Trump‘s war on Iran What kind of a person would be fooled by Trump? pic.twitter.com/S9ZnqeWzsw — BlueDream (@58bugeye) September 13, 2026

In two words?

He is compromised https://t.co/rNmeMNm3zE — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 13, 2026

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A woman journalist asked Donald Trump about the Dublin protests against him and his feeble reply was straight out of his presidential playbook

Source @atrupar