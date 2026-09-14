US donald trump Ukraine

Donald Trump blamed Volodymyr Zelenskyy for rising oil prices and was fact checked til he farted

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2026

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Donald Trump took time out from rolling around his Ireland golf course to give an update on his thoughts, such as they are, on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump of course said he’d bring an end to the conflict within 24 hours of returning to the White House except it’s not getting on for the thick end of 24 months.

The president’s latest wheeze appears to be to tell Ukraine to stop attacking Russia.

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… surely no-one said it better than these people.

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In two words?

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A woman journalist asked Donald Trump about the Dublin protests against him and his feeble reply was straight out of his presidential playbook

Source @atrupar