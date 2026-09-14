US Fox News

Jesse Watters thought he’d just owned his Fox News colleague and her A++ comeback was simply sparkling

Poke Reporter. Updated September 14th, 2026

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Time for one of our occasional visits to the studios of Fox News, specifically the bit hosted by Jesse Watters and his fellow panellists on The Five.

More often than not these visits end with Jessica Tarlov making someone look stupid, and we’re glad to say this one was no exception.

Over to you, Jesse Watters.

To be strictly accurate she said ‘crap’ not ‘bullshit’ but no matter, still earns a ‘boom!’ from us. And all these people too.

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