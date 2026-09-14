Jesse Watters thought he’d just owned his Fox News colleague and her A++ comeback was simply sparkling

US Fox News

Time for one of our occasional visits to the studios of Fox News, specifically the bit hosted by Jesse Watters and his fellow panellists on The Five.

More often than not these visits end with Jessica Tarlov making someone look stupid, and we’re glad to say this one was no exception.

Over to you, Jesse Watters.

🚨 BREAKING: Jessica: “I like that you read the newspaper.” Watters: “I read more than you do. Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, New York Post.” Jessica: “And you still say this bullshit on TV after reading all that?” pic.twitter.com/lUbnUdLQVS — GBC (@GBC_Press) September 13, 2026

To be strictly accurate she said ‘crap’ not ‘bullshit’ but no matter, still earns a ‘boom!’ from us. And all these people too.

Jessica is amazing. How she puts up with Jesse and his hyenas every day is beyond me. — Michael (@michaeldshugert) September 13, 2026

Jessica: “Ah, so it’s the ‘comprehension’ part that’s the problem.” — The Jolly Robert 🇺🇸 (@thejollyrobert) September 13, 2026

So much respect for Jessica Tarlov. No idea how she stomachs even 5 minutes around idiot Watters. https://t.co/Qhgcah04sN — Tracy aka TLC4KNDPPL💙🌤️ (@tlc4sam2) September 14, 2026

I love the way she serves it to them — Dark Stella 22 🌊🌊🌊 (@Charliebean21) September 13, 2026

Jess clocked him so good lmao https://t.co/mHBv3WbGDc — Navjot Pal Kaur (@navjotpkaur) September 14, 2026

she’s funnier in that clip than @greggutfeld has ever been. — Big O Trollstoi (@24_7_LAX) September 14, 2026

READ MORE

A woman journalist asked Donald Trump about the Dublin protests against him and his feeble reply was straight out of his presidential playbook

Source @GBC_Press