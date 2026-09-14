Celebrity tea tv

These House of the Dragon stars discussing the perfect cup of tea was already the most British thing ever but James Norton’s unexpected twist was next level

Poke Reporter. Updated September 14th, 2026

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House of the Dragon doesn’t appear to have seized upon the national consciousness quite in the same way as the show which spawned it, Game of Thrones.

Still it passes the time enjoyably enough, but surely not as well as this behind the scenes chat between a bunch of its stars which has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s a natter about the perfect cup of tea, involving Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy among others, and it was already good in a very British kind of way, until his fellow star James Norton’s unexpected twist on the whole thing.

Didn’t see that coming.

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @cherwinesss