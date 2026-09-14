These House of the Dragon stars discussing the perfect cup of tea was already the most British thing ever but James Norton’s unexpected twist was next level

Celebrity tea tv

House of the Dragon doesn’t appear to have seized upon the national consciousness quite in the same way as the show which spawned it, Game of Thrones.

Still it passes the time enjoyably enough, but surely not as well as this behind the scenes chat between a bunch of its stars which has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s a natter about the perfect cup of tea, involving Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy among others, and it was already good in a very British kind of way, until his fellow star James Norton’s unexpected twist on the whole thing.

the most british conversation ever pic.twitter.com/sQMT6bHLIl — chérie ༝ (@cherwinesss) September 13, 2026

Didn’t see that coming.

And these people surely said it best.

this is frying me they’re so invested — debs (@ever1thingstays) September 13, 2026

As an American I was fascinated by this whole conversation lol — Shawnna ᘛ⁐̤ᕐᐷ (@Bassanimation) September 13, 2026

If you were using two spoons to get the tea bag out of the cup I’d just get a pair of tongs or something — DSRider/Flash-Buster (@JordanR36342630) September 13, 2026

emma being quiet for most of the video only to come in with the most deadpan delivery of “james no one’s using two spoons” is so ldsjfldkjf https://t.co/LjL4NfPzjF — kris jenner (@femaleviIlian) September 13, 2026

Norton getting roasted 😂 — Athol Brose (@AtholBrose) September 13, 2026

They really needed to be in character for this. Would have been hilarious. — Madz 🇨🇦 (@MadzForDragons) September 13, 2026

“2 spoons 1 cup” EMMA NOOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🥨 Rhys 🥨 (comms open!) (@HyperionBirb) September 13, 2026

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Whoever made this ace cut from the timer to Pierce Brosnan at the US Open tennis tournament, take the rest of the week off

Source @cherwinesss