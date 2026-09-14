One of Reform’s crypto billionaire donors wrote that he backs Farage because he ‘cannot cope with lying politicians’, and everybody’s irony meters exploded

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

If you weren’t impressed after Elon Musk bought a convicted felon the presidency of the USA, hold onto your hats.

A couple of crypto billionaires have donated more than £70 million between them to the only party that’s promising to slash regulations around crypto like they’re freeing the Gordian Knot, rather than – you know – making extremely rich people even richer.

"So tell me Mr Farage, what was it about a system favoured by money launderers that allows donations to be totally untraceable that first attracted you to crypto?" pic.twitter.com/8rSn0DJ5lz — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 13, 2026

Ben Delo, who recently returned to the UK to swerve an incoming cap on overseas donations, made the first of the weekend’s two £36 million donations, followed by Christopher Harborne – the guy who gave Nigel Farage money for security/a Brexit reward/to buy Ferraris. Delete as appropriate.

An article written in April by Delo, who was convicted of failing to take adequate steps against money laundering on his platform before being pardoned by Donald Trump, has popped up again because of the extraordinary central claim.

Cue a mass outbreak of side eye.

1.

Bollocks, 36 million times bollocks pic.twitter.com/MUhi8RQmg4 — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) September 12, 2026

2.

Saying his autism makes him support a party that is offering him massive tax breaks really is as low as it gets. https://t.co/RdXIBSTxYV — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) September 12, 2026

3.

Funny, my Autism means I don't trust Farage… and I'm not sure about them leading the polls. Of course, now loads of mysterious polls will appear with them having a massive lead…. — Douglas Brett (@Durgemeister) September 12, 2026

4.

Clearly the problem isn’t autism or lying politicians, as Farage would be the last person you would give millions to. You don’t bankroll Farage because you hate lies. You bankroll him because you expect his politics to serve your interests. Follow the money. pic.twitter.com/QPYpIhfXlq — Anita 💙 (@Neets21) September 13, 2026

5.

You don’t pay Nigel Farage because you hate lies. You pay him because you expect him to lie. pic.twitter.com/9KaN6NgXGs — KoH (@pinguforest) September 13, 2026

6.

I don’t even know where to start with this. pic.twitter.com/7oQeRCwUbz — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 13, 2026

7.

Seriously THIS IS NOT A PARODY ARTICLE My autism means I cannot cope with lying politicians – that’s why I back Farage https://t.co/jBSX8G9y1e — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 9, 2026

8.

Well if you going to tell a lie make it a million pound whopper, some will believe it🙄 — Lucy Hough (@yevilo) September 13, 2026

9.