Politics nigel farage Reform UK

One of Reform’s crypto billionaire donors wrote that he backs Farage because he ‘cannot cope with lying politicians’, and everybody’s irony meters exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you weren’t impressed after Elon Musk bought a convicted felon the presidency of the USA, hold onto your hats.

A couple of crypto billionaires have donated more than £70 million between them to the only party that’s promising to slash regulations around crypto like they’re freeing the Gordian Knot, rather than – you know – making extremely rich people even richer.

Ben Delo, who recently returned to the UK to swerve an incoming cap on overseas donations, made the first of the weekend’s two £36 million donations, followed by Christopher Harborne – the guy who gave Nigel Farage money for security/a Brexit reward/to buy Ferraris. Delete as appropriate.

An article written in April by Delo, who was convicted of failing to take adequate steps against money laundering on his platform before being pardoned by Donald Trump, has popped up again because of the extraordinary central claim.

My autism means I cannot cope with lying politicians - that's why I back Farage

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

Cue a mass outbreak of side eye.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2