Celebrity actors emmys JD Vance

Candice Bergen subtly took down JD Vance in her delightfully catty Emmys speech

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2024

The Emmys presentation night has just happened, and it was as star-studded and glamorous as ever.

The big winners of the night included The Bear, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer, with hosts Eugene and Dan Levy providing comedically awkward links.

As ever, there were some highly entertaining speeches, including this one – loaded with sarcasm – from the star of Murphy Brown, Candice Bergen, before presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series.

She managed to savage JD Vance in a subtly devastating way.

“Today a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So, as they say, my work here is done. Meow.”

Her comments went down as well online as they had in the room.

Source Jarett Wieselman Image Screengrab