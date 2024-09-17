Candice Bergen subtly took down JD Vance in her delightfully catty Emmys speech

Celebrity actors emmys JD Vance

The Emmys presentation night has just happened, and it was as star-studded and glamorous as ever.

The big winners of the night included The Bear, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer, with hosts Eugene and Dan Levy providing comedically awkward links.

As ever, there were some highly entertaining speeches, including this one – loaded with sarcasm – from the star of Murphy Brown, Candice Bergen, before presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series.

She managed to savage JD Vance in a subtly devastating way.

Candice Bergen, who famously drew the ire of then-Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy Brown raised a child as a single mother, reflects on how much has (not) changed since then in one of the #Emmys best moments. pic.twitter.com/4Gn5DbXAop — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 16, 2024

“Today a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So, as they say, my work here is done. Meow.”

Her comments went down as well online as they had in the room.

1.

Candace Bergen with the Emmys mic drop. pic.twitter.com/Afx7LsrjiI — Gregg (@sirclinksalot) September 16, 2024

2.

please give candice bergen the career resurgence she deserves! she's one of the fucking funniest women ALIVE and gives a masterclass in comic timing with every line she delivers. murphy brown is one of the all-time great characters and it's due in no small part to her brilliance! https://t.co/zr4DBie3ZE — allons-as-idiots-say-y! (@drdonnanoble) September 16, 2024

3.

Candice Bergen is out of fucks to give at the Emmy Awards:

"My work here is done. Meow." pic.twitter.com/c7rzghqxHH — Donald R. Koelper (@Donald_from_HI) September 16, 2024

4.

I freaking adore Candice Bergen. #Emmys2024 — Amanda (@amandalo926) September 16, 2024

5.

Best speech of the night. — Jane’s to Blame. (@JksKathryn) September 16, 2024

6.

the BEST MEOW EVER!!! Awesome Candice Bergen!!! https://t.co/csgcuRQQnz — clairtongrl (@clairtongrl) September 16, 2024

7.

Candice Bergen. Wait for the meow at the end. https://t.co/G4OkGGpGSE — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) September 16, 2024

8.

Candice Bergen out on the Emmy stage, just not giving a flying fuck, and I am HERE for it! https://t.co/dWjIKmLHyo — Nancy (@leafscanes81.bsky.social) (@newf93) September 16, 2024

9.

Love her. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) September 16, 2024

10.

It was awesome, and the "meow" at the end was icing on the cake — M (@serusmom) September 16, 2024

11.

Someone had a theory.

I watched Golden Girls, Designing Women, and Murphy Brown with my aunts and mother. There aren't shows like that anymore and that's probably why this generation of men are so weird about women https://t.co/CSA0mGYsuB — John (Maceo Windu) Minus (@DonCoyote) September 16, 2024

We’re not sure it’s just this generation of men.

Source Jarett Wieselman Image Screengrab