JD Vance warned the American people not to normalise fraud and that noise you just heard is the world’s hypocrisy meter exploding

Politics fraud JD Vance

The Vice President is often given the unthankful task of taking on an impossible problem to keep busy while their boss handles the bigger issues.

In the curious case of Donald Trump and JD Vance, Trump has given his #2 an assignment that hits a little too close to home: fraud.

In his forever efforts to impress his big orange boss, JD meanders the country making passionate pleas to small crowds about how desperately he wants to shut down fraud in the United States government.

Here’s what it sounds like:

JD Vance: “Look, whoever the president is in 2029, if it is a Democrat, I want the anti-fraud effort to continue. We can’t allow it to be normalized that the American people get stolen from my fraudsters.” pic.twitter.com/10naloGj96 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2026

There’s only one problem with Vance’s stance: he can’t complete a sentence without another another scandal erupting from inside the White House about illegal use of funds.

Whether he’s taking money for pardons, siphoning crypto gains, or borrowing money from Russian oligarchs to pay for his son’s wedding, the President can’t take a wobbly step without committing more fraud.

So forgive the people of Twitter if they’re not exactly racing to applaud the efforts of the Veep.

1.

Literally last night 60 Minutes did an entire segment on this regime pardoning fraudsters that give Trump money https://t.co/32iDmDKyDA — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 14, 2026

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Agreed that Democrats should actively pursue charges against the fraud committed by the current administration — Dark Woke Mthrfckr (@zerodarkwokey) September 14, 2026

4.

Trump and his family have multiplied their wealth by billions through their crypto scam. A Russian oligarch close to Putin just paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for Don Jr.’s wedding in the Bahamas. Imagine if Hunter Biden did that. You want fraud? Look at your boss and… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) September 14, 2026

5.

Start w trump crypto scams. https://t.co/hRV5Y9I9cv — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) September 14, 2026

6.

Why do you keep peeing on us and telling us it’s raining, @VP ? We are living in the biggest fraud infested regime in the history of the United States. If this is your way of gaslighting us to think they are not the problem, it’s a sad failure. We know the crooks. We see them. https://t.co/wtjHP3S86z — Colleen Wilhelm (@cllnwlhlm) September 15, 2026

7.

They’ve already normalized the president stealing from the taxpayers. https://t.co/4hoy6aNSd1 — D Villella❄️🇺🇸 🦅 (@dvillella) September 14, 2026

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