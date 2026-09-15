Politics fraud JD Vance

JD Vance warned the American people not to normalise fraud and that noise you just heard is the world’s hypocrisy meter exploding

Saul Hutson. Updated September 15th, 2026

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The Vice President is often given the unthankful task of taking on an impossible problem to keep busy while their boss handles the bigger issues.

In the curious case of Donald Trump and JD Vance, Trump has given his #2 an assignment that hits a little too close to home: fraud.

In his forever efforts to impress his big orange boss, JD meanders the country making passionate pleas to small crowds about how desperately he wants to shut down fraud in the United States government.

Here’s what it sounds like:

There’s only one problem with Vance’s stance: he can’t complete a sentence without another another scandal erupting from inside the White House about illegal use of funds.

Whether he’s taking money for pardons, siphoning crypto gains, or borrowing money from Russian oligarchs to pay for his son’s wedding, the President can’t take a wobbly step without committing more fraud.

So forgive the people of Twitter if they’re not exactly racing to applaud the efforts of the Veep.

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