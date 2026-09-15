Life 1970s nostalgia

This 1979 clip of school kids being asked ‘What would you buy if you were rich?’ is as hilarious as it is wholesome

David Harris. Updated September 15th, 2026

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Back in 1979, the hugely popular BBC magazine show That’s Life! sent their roving reporter on a mission to interview a load of school kids about what they would do if they suddenly hit the jackpot.

Their answers are a brilliantly funny and delightfully bizarre time capsule of unfiltered 70s TV magic.

It’s been going viral nearly 50 years later after being shared on Twitter by BABS.

Let’s jump right in.

Adorable!

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