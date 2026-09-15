This 1979 clip of school kids being asked ‘What would you buy if you were rich?’ is as hilarious as it is wholesome

Life 1970s nostalgia

Back in 1979, the hugely popular BBC magazine show That’s Life! sent their roving reporter on a mission to interview a load of school kids about what they would do if they suddenly hit the jackpot.

Their answers are a brilliantly funny and delightfully bizarre time capsule of unfiltered 70s TV magic.

It’s been going viral nearly 50 years later after being shared on Twitter by BABS.

Let’s jump right in.

On this day in 1979, kids were asked what would they buy if they had lots of money. pic.twitter.com/oQODbKlr4x — BABS️ (@BankableBabs) September 7, 2026

Adorable!

1.

The kid who said he’d rather be poor than have servants and get lazy might be the most honest person in the whole clip. Kids today would probably list phones, games and a private jet before anyone even mentioned vegetables. — 1+1 (@famousmanaz32) September 7, 2026

2.

I’ve never heard a child ask for cabbages lettuce and carrots first when money comes up and that answer hit harder than the fancy stuff later. — AceTyra (@FloradDaily) September 7, 2026

3.

I’d love to find out what became of the boy in the purple polo neck… He seems like someone who would’ve grown to be in literature, he has romantic notions. — The BZA (@BuhleTheFirst) September 7, 2026

4.

Those 1979 kids wanting cabbages, a silver dress and a helicopter-caravan is so wholesome. Today it’d just be phones and games. Miss that innocence. — Owóyínká (@theowoyinka) September 7, 2026

5.

Kids in the 70s really had the most unexpected answers Imagine asking children today what they’d do with unlimited money and getting “cabbage” as the first response. The innocence in these answers is honestly refreshing. No luxury brands, no smartphones, just vegetables, water… — ℝ™ (@AX0JK) September 7, 2026

6.

Where can I I watch more, the guy that said he don keep the silver ball on a shelves and polish it when it gets dirty must be a very rich entrepreneur by now — Afrojungle (@DSLbaby1) September 7, 2026

7.

The kid in the blue shirt who wants a platinum ball is smart. Young investor.

The other boy with a blue shirt who doesn’t want anything to do with money probably has lots because he didn’t buy into the consumerism. — Apu’sFanGirl (@PepesFanGirl) September 7, 2026

8.