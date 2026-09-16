What’s the angriest you’ve ever made your parents? – 17 times kids pushed their folks over the edge

Round Ups r/askcasual

Annoying your parents is par for the course when you’re a kid. After all, you’re still learning how to be a human.

However there are occasions where kids have pushed their folks too far with their nonsense. KuntaWuKnicks was curious to learn more, so they invited r/AskCasual members to share the times they made their parents the angriest they’ve ever seen.

To get the ball rolling, they shared this story:

“I saw a parent at the airport today screaming at her child for launching a ketchup bottle across a restaurant and my daughter said “have I ever made you angry?” She hasn’t ever even come close to it really I’ve been blessed with a good child. I got caught riding a dirt bike on a field without a helmet and saw my parents by chance taking my brother for a stroll. ‘So it got me wondering …”

Here are the top tales of parents who had enough…

1.

‘When I was about 7, I built an amazing lego mansion in my bedroom, but decided it lacked a certain something. Once the fireplace in the mansion was lit, and burning merrily, I realized that this was definitely a problem and retreated to the back of my wardrobe until it all went away. Which it did. With the able intervention of my furious (and probably terrified) father.’

-Hephaestus1816

2.

‘The time I skived school and my dad came home from work unexpectedly and found me gaming. He was fuming and drove me to school and made me apologise to the head teacher, whilst he was there with me. I was 11.’

-pixelunit

3.

‘My mum was already unreasonably angry and ranting. I yelled at her OH SHUT UP. It did not make her less angry.’

-Dexav

4.

‘Not angry as such, but I can still remember my 5 year old self being launched through the air after jumping on my dad’s lap for a hug. I knew he didn’t feel well, but at that age noone really explains what a vasectomy is.’

-fivegoldstars

5.

‘Aged 8 I was out playing with a friend and we decided to go for a walk to look at some horses in a nearby field. ‘We got very very lost and were gone for the entire day. Finally got home in the evening after dinnertime to find a police car outside because our parents had reported us missing. They were relieved to see us but also extremely angry! ‘Or the time my mum discovered me using the family phone to make prank calls. For this I blame Bart Simpson.’

-Odd_Pear7617

6.

‘I went to an after party with Fine Young Cannibals and their crew and told my mum I was sleeping over at a mate’s house. She told her mum the same story. Somehow got caught. ‘There was a lot of yelling.’

-pinupgal

7.

‘I nicked some pound coins out of a tub in my parents room for the normal sweets/pokemon cards/ bacon sarnies etc. Turns out they were rare editions of coins in circulation that dad had come across and kept. Took a while to earn the trust back after that one.’

-guysecretan

8.

‘I must’ve been below 10, but I remember running up and jumping on an active merry go round and just hanging on the outside. Ended up colliding with the speakers and knocking all his gear over… ‘When mum grabbed me off I could hear how livid she was…’

-schofield101

9.