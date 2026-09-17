Anthropic claims to be highly profitable, if you ignore their major expenses, and the internet understood the assignment – 18 hilariously sarcastic takedowns

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We’re very grateful to the wily bunch over at Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, for taking time out of their busy schedule of developing their product (which experts say could wipe out the human race within a decade) to come up with a hilarious explanation of their finances.

The company has put off floating on the stock exchange until 2027, touting a value in the region of $2 trillion. Yes, that’s ‘tr’, not ‘b’.

Anthropic has boasted of two successive quarters of gross profit above 80%. Their bottom line has been calculated under ‘adjusted operating income’ conditions, which means that some massive expenses such as training costs haven’t been deducted.

This sums up their financial report.

Economics entered the chat.

Hi @DarioAmodei 👋

That's called revenue.

Profit = revenue – expense

You would expect someone who wants to IPO at $2T to know the difference. https://t.co/yXx36H3wcj — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 15, 2026

Tweeters brought their sarcasm A-game. Here are some delicious burns.

1.

I’d also be rich if I just ignored all of my bills. https://t.co/UWMXJmYkwr — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 15, 2026

2.

Anthropic saying they've synthesised gold, if you ignore the colour. https://t.co/VkNSh3pogN pic.twitter.com/YVE9KalUgs — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 15, 2026

3.

4.

proud to say I’m debt-free if you exclude the mortgage https://t.co/OGU8Rpz9j7 — Sylwia ✨ (@SylwiaVargas) September 15, 2026

5.

My car is very reliable apart from its engine https://t.co/Kn0P0MLt99 pic.twitter.com/KYEm8hdHIP — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 15, 2026

6.

7.

Your boyfriend coming out of Cheltenham ‘about level’ https://t.co/ycaub9I693 — Seán (@seandw14) September 15, 2026

8.

Kids: We are profitable Grown-ups: We are "EBITDA positive" Legends: We are profitable if you don't count our losses https://t.co/TvKn4Q0i6n — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) September 15, 2026

9.