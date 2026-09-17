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Anthropic claims to be highly profitable, if you ignore their major expenses, and the internet understood the assignment – 18 hilariously sarcastic takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2026

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We’re very grateful to the wily bunch over at Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, for taking time out of their busy schedule of developing their product (which experts say could wipe out the human race within a decade) to come up with a hilarious explanation of their finances.

The company has put off floating on the stock exchange until 2027, touting a value in the region of $2 trillion. Yes, that’s ‘tr’, not ‘b’.

Anthropic has boasted of two successive quarters of gross profit above 80%. Their bottom line has been calculated under ‘adjusted operating income’ conditions, which means that some massive expenses such as training costs haven’t been deducted.

This sums up their financial report.

JUST IN: Anthropic says they’re highly profitable if you take out some of their biggest expenses.

Economics entered the chat.

Tweeters brought their sarcasm A-game. Here are some delicious burns.

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