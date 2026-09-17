What’s something about Britain you only appreciate after living abroad? – 17 things other countries just don’t do better

Round Ups r/AskUK

It’s in the national character for British people to moan and criticise their native islands. But as much as we whinge, deep down there are lots of things we all love about this country.

Sometimes it takes a bit of distance to truly appreciate the good things though. In fact even a little time abroad is all it takes for some people to realise what they’re missing. This prompted Tall-Departure-6953 to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘I’m curious about the little things people only notice after spending some time outside the UK. ‘Could be food, humour, public services, culture, everyday habits, or anything else.’

Get ready to feel a wave of patriotism, here are the top answers…

1.

‘The variety of cheeses available in the UK.’

-OnlymyOP

2.

‘The Pub. ‘No bar anywhere is as good as the pub.’

-fukthefeed

3.

‘Honestly the NHS. I don’t think we truly know how lucky we are to have it.’

-Asparagus-Witty

4.

‘Our scenery. I live in the Cayman Islands, and am currently in the UK for a month. I forget how actually beautiful our rolling scenery is.’

-JackJarvisEsquir3

5.

‘Standard of our drivers. Fuck me plenty of other countries drivers don’t give me a shit’

-Voodoopulse

6.

‘The entire country has been domesticated. It has its downsides, but the fact that no natural disaster or creature trying to kill you is ever really a concern is perhaps unique to these islands.’

-PrettyGazelle

7.

‘To some extent humour. In Canada they can be very serious and some types of humour, even with friends, is totally out of bounds.’

-Responsible-Match418

8.

‘The food; living in America the food was awful. Sure you want big bbq or junk food, it’s great for a week. You want fancy food, also great in cities. You want normal food? Nah. Everything over processed and sweet, you can’t even get a decent sandwich. Beers crap, most drinks are actually. ‘Japan food was great, but not so great for the whole family. I loved it but it was less great for uk raised modern kids.’

-seriouslynotgary

9.