Donald Trump vowed to cut off Europe if Canada joins the EU and the whole of Europe responded as one

US canada donald trump europe

Donald Trump has spent much of his second term in the White House slagging off Canada and its PM Mark Carney, suggesting it should become the 51st state of America instead.

So it should be no surprise that Canada (and Carney) should look elsewhere for alliances, and this week it emerged that it could become the first ‘associate member’ of the European Union.

CANADA HAS BEEN INVITED TO BE AN ASSOCIATE MEMBER OF THE EU! "We want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible. We are opening the door for Canada to being the first associate member of the European Union" pic.twitter.com/feb0Mhk8cf — NXT EU (@NXT4EU) September 16, 2026

Which prompted Trump to launch his toys out of his pram even further than usual, threatening to impose a whole bunch more tariffs on the EU and even cutting off trade altogether in response to this ‘hostile act’.

Trump threatens to cut off trade with Europe if Canada becomes an associate member of the EU. pic.twitter.com/cw5L68Vxrm — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2026

Here is a little bit more of what he had to say.

Trump: “We’re carrying the European nations. All we have to do is say, ‘you know what? We’re not trading with you anymore.’ We don’t need anything we have.’ We have cars. We have lumber. We have food. We have everything.” pic.twitter.com/W5OGMeqije — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2026

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted the whole of Europe to reply as one. Full disclosure – they’re not all Europeans, but the message was much – very much – the same.

1.

Lmfao do it bitch boy https://t.co/2lcOdMsDc0 — B (@Billy_chilly) September 16, 2026

2.

No olive oil, no cheese, no wine, no chocolate, no BMWs, no Ferraris, no scotch, no Irish whiskey, no Paris, London or Milan fashions. Enjoy your idiot President America. https://t.co/1WBG0ZqS8q — Unbranded (@Unbranded63) September 17, 2026

3.

Cutting off trade with our allies because they support our other allies? What a fucking buffoon. https://t.co/ZsbmbEs56s — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 16, 2026

4.

Trump: We don’t need Canada! Canada: Fine, we will get closer to the EU. Trump: WAIT!!! YOU CAN’T DO THAT!!! Canada: 😂 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 16, 2026

5.

Imagine running a business this way. Every time a customer talks to another supplier, you threaten to stop selling to everyone. Trump keeps giving Canada reasons to rely less on America, then gets angry when Canada relies less on America. https://t.co/HjYn8h02v4 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 16, 2026

6.