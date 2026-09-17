US canada donald trump europe

Donald Trump vowed to cut off Europe if Canada joins the EU and the whole of Europe responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2026

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Donald Trump has spent much of his second term in the White House slagging off Canada and its PM Mark Carney, suggesting it should become the 51st state of America instead.

So it should be no surprise that Canada (and Carney) should look elsewhere for alliances, and this week it emerged that it could become the first ‘associate member’ of the European Union.

Which prompted Trump to launch his toys out of his pram even further than usual, threatening to impose a whole bunch more tariffs on the EU and even cutting off trade altogether in response to this ‘hostile act’.

Here is a little bit more of what he had to say.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted the whole of Europe to reply as one. Full disclosure – they’re not all Europeans, but the message was much – very much – the same.

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