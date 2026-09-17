Entertainment grand designs

Grand Designs is back and people have been busy guessing how this first episode will go – 14 funniest and most totally on-point

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2026

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This week just got so much better when we realised Grand Designs is back.

Other Channel 4 property shows have come and gone but it is Kevin McCloud’s magnificent creation that continues to reign supreme.

And we mention it not just as a reminder to watch it but because its return prompted people on Twitter to guess how this first episode might go. And it’s just brilliant.

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