Grand Designs is back and people have been busy guessing how this first episode will go – 14 funniest and most totally on-point

Entertainment grand designs

This week just got so much better when we realised Grand Designs is back.

Other Channel 4 property shows have come and gone but it is Kevin McCloud’s magnificent creation that continues to reign supreme.

Bryony and Matt are spending £820,000 on a modern, high-performance home on the Cornish coast – designed to meet the highest environmental standards. Will they pull it off? NEW Grand Designs | Tonight, 9pm | Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/rzw6nE6MkS — granddesigns (@granddesigns) September 16, 2026

And we mention it not just as a reminder to watch it but because its return prompted people on Twitter to guess how this first episode might go. And it’s just brilliant.

1.

Frampton is 29, and owns an artichoke farm, his wife charteuse runs her own on line sour dough bake class. They want to build a dodecahedron floating eco home from straw and humus. They have a budget of 1.9 million. — mark naylor (@blueballoon99) September 16, 2026

2.

“When he’s not working for his AI startup, Matt takes part in ultra-marathons, raising money for a sloth sanctuary in Costa Rica, wearing running shoes made entirely from ethically-sourced hemp. Bryony, who manages an inclusion consultancy, also runs workshops for young Eritrean… — Charlie Walsham (@CharlieWalsham_) September 17, 2026

3.

Bryony is a part-time freelance almond milker. Matt is a copywriter for a not-for-profit ukulele collective. Their budget is £24million — Alex Robinson (@Robinson_IP) September 16, 2026

4.

We all know what happens next. £820k becomes £3m. Bryony gets pregnant. They spend Christmas in a caravan. By April they’re selling a kidney to pay for the geothermal heat pump. God, I love Grand Designs. https://t.co/fRhXtgITE7 — Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) September 16, 2026

5.

The £400k windows have finally arrived from Latvia but because Matt doesn’t know how to use a tape measure, they’re only 2 inches high. It will take the company another five years to craft replacements. It’s a costly setback, and their ninth Christmas in the caravan. — Sarah Hunt (@sarahhuntantiq) September 16, 2026

6.

Matt handcrafts organic doorstops and Bryony teaches mindfulness to alpacas. Their budget is £820,000. See you in 18 months when they’ve spent £1.6m and are living in a caravan. — Mashscot (@mashscot) September 16, 2026

7.