A Maga audience member heckled the whole of Europe at this comedy gig in Poland and it ended just as well for them as you’d hope it would

US MAGA stand up

To a stand-up comedy gig in Krakow, Poland now – no, we didn’t think we’d be using that phrase today either – where the audience included an especially vocal American.

Not just an especially vocal American but an especially vocal Republican American who voted for Donald Trump.

They were just as warm and empathetic to Europe as you’d imagine and what happened next was surely the most enjoyable four minutes you’ll watch today.

the whole audience turns on MAGA American at the show in Krakow, Poland pic.twitter.com/IfJDgG401Q — Victor Patrascan (@VictorPatrascan) September 16, 2026

Bravo basically everyone.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

This is beautiful to watch.

He takes this American down. https://t.co/0jPN0orWUF — Alleria 🇨🇦 Political & News Commentary (@alleria_eh) September 17, 2026

2.

3.

“Whichever war is most profitable is my favourite.” That’s America in a nutshell. Absolute trash mindset. — Joe (@JoeFromCanadia) September 16, 2026

4.

I LOVE an educated read! Whack him again https://t.co/UPao8Fu3dW — You Love 2 See It (@YL2SI_) September 16, 2026

5.

As an American that’s a tough watch but thank you for putting that American MAGA asshole in his place — JoeyBoatwater (@JBoatwater) September 16, 2026

6.

That man fits the American capitalist warmongering stereotype to a tee. — Jahm 🇨🇦 🇵🇸 (@jahm768) September 16, 2026

7.