US MAGA stand up

A Maga audience member heckled the whole of Europe at this comedy gig in Poland and it ended just as well for them as you’d hope it would

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2026

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To a stand-up comedy gig in Krakow, Poland now – no, we didn’t think we’d be using that phrase today either – where the audience included an especially vocal American.

Not just an especially vocal American but an especially vocal Republican American who voted for Donald Trump.

They were just as warm and empathetic to Europe as you’d imagine and what happened next was surely the most enjoyable four minutes you’ll watch today.

Bravo basically everyone.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

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