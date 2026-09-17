Politics nigel farage

This mum was devastated by the ‘overt racism’ in her Oxfordshire village and Nigel Farage’s response nailed the essence of the man in 15 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2026

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You will no doubt have seen the story of the Oxfordshire village which voted to be ‘independent’ from the UK in a symbolic referendum held in protest at plans to house more than 1,000 migrants at a former military base.

Some 285 residents of Piddington voted to leave, with 26 voting no (and one spoiled ballot paper, for completists’ sake).

We mention it because the BBC gave a bit of airtime to one of the residents who voted no and was very upset (and surprised) to discover the sort of people she shared her village with.

And we mention that because of Nigel Farage’s response on his GB News show, which surely nails the essence of the man in 15 seconds flat (warning – there’s a bit of strong language incoming).

And these people surely said it best.

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Indeed he did. So for that all-important context you can watch the full Newsnight report here.

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Source @BBCNewsnight H/T @jpxan71