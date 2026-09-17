This mum was devastated by the ‘overt racism’ in her Oxfordshire village and Nigel Farage’s response nailed the essence of the man in 15 seconds flat

Politics nigel farage

You will no doubt have seen the story of the Oxfordshire village which voted to be ‘independent’ from the UK in a symbolic referendum held in protest at plans to house more than 1,000 migrants at a former military base.

Some 285 residents of Piddington voted to leave, with 26 voting no (and one spoiled ballot paper, for completists’ sake).

We mention it because the BBC gave a bit of airtime to one of the residents who voted no and was very upset (and surprised) to discover the sort of people she shared her village with.

And we mention that because of Nigel Farage’s response on his GB News show, which surely nails the essence of the man in 15 seconds flat (warning – there’s a bit of strong language incoming).

This is how Nigel Farage reacts to a woman from Piddington explaining how recent events have impacted her life ….what a cunt🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OHCw6YATM4 — JPC (@jpxan71) September 16, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Scum – there is no other word This is how he responds to a woman – a resident of Piddington who fails to mirror his one dimensional crap https://t.co/BkifTwrco2 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 16, 2026

2.

This lady spoke so clearly and it should come as no surprise that the incendiary whinebag Farage mocks her comments and of course, offers zero context. This is what she said, amongst other things ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qJJuvZeeIm — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) September 16, 2026

3.

He really is a despicable old cunt. Can just imagine what he meted out to his fellow pupils at school. What the fuck is he doing on a “news” channel. https://t.co/Kj4oLBNyEl — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) September 16, 2026

4.

He loves laughing at distressed woman, like the one who was physically attacked at Reforms hate fest. — @Comradess Nan (@DJen13) September 16, 2026

5.

What’s really despicable about this old cunt @Nigel_Farage only showing this bit and then laughing at her, is that she said up front that everyone’s concern is about 1200 people being put on the edge of the village. It’s about scale, not where they’re from. https://t.co/M8gR3QJUfk — Fran 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@FranS199) September 17, 2026

6.

Absolutely shocking response form Farage. No empathy at all. I feel so sorry for this lady who lives amongst these racists. She is very brave. — Sabrina Aziz (@TheSabrinaAziz) September 16, 2026

7.

He is a nasty piece of shit and that’s why he appeals to racist scum. https://t.co/FuPJ8lUdtt — You Broke It Mate (@YouBrokeItMate) September 17, 2026

8.

OMG what a vile man https://t.co/oRJNhHl7Vb — Irene Obrien (@scotlabnurse7) September 16, 2026

9.

Of course, he removed the context about her husband not being white and her children being mixed race. — ⎝ ༺drew༻ (@drewsnx) September 16, 2026

Indeed he did. So for that all-important context you can watch the full Newsnight report here.

“It’s really upsetting – it’s always been the most amazingly peaceful place to live and we’ve never experienced the level of overt racism that we’re witnessing” Rachel, a Piddington resident, expresses her concern at some of the arguments made in opposition to plans for a nearby… pic.twitter.com/UKVKHGVYyz — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 15, 2026

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Source @BBCNewsnight H/T @jpxan71