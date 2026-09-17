Man who just found out there’s a b in dumb announces he’s a ‘high-IQ person’ – 18 brutal clapbacks

US donald trump

Despite his approval rating being at an all-time low, and at a record-breaking low level for any US president, Donald Trump has been telling voters to imagine he’s on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections.

This may be why the Democrats are on course to take control of the House of Representatives, and have a shot at taking the Senate.

On Wednesday, he told supporters in North Carolina of his stable genius plan to rake in the readies by cutting US trade. No, really!

Trump: "If we stopped trading with every country that we have a deficit with — which is most of them, and which would be very easy to do — we would make at least $1.5 trillion a year." pic.twitter.com/hW0YsZ7zWO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2026

It doesn’t say much for Trump’s cognitive powers, yet the man who only recently learnt that dumb ends with b, looked directly at the Sun during an eclipse, and who thinks it’s possible to lower a price by 600 per cent, has been boasting about his intellect.

Trump: "I was quite impressed with my intelligence. I'm a high IQ person after all." pic.twitter.com/okXeHXMDBQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2026

Really, Donald? There are some ‘transgender mice’ that would beg to differ – along with these people.

1.

He brags about passing dementia tests, and just figured out a few weeks back that “dumb” had a “b” in it, and can’t shut up about it. https://t.co/Nb1wEd8ylb — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 17, 2026

2.

Actual smart people talk about themselves this way all the time. https://t.co/HhLwkSGVec — Michael Freeman (@mpfreeman1950) September 17, 2026

3.

I have polyps in my colon that could outwit this shambling imbecilic oaf. https://t.co/xPhpNJXCnH — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) September 17, 2026

4.

Once, the New York Times asked Stephen Hawking what his IQ was. He said, "I have no idea. People who boast about their IQ are losers". https://t.co/MJB7us2UNL — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) September 17, 2026

5.

As compared to a turnip. https://t.co/44sWcGL87h — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 17, 2026

6.

He is not a high IQ person. Notice he says “after all.” This implies he was told he was a low IQ person throughout his life. https://t.co/pQ2HAxB4DL — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 17, 2026

7.

Well he has IQ higher than his audience for sure. https://t.co/1PG3iX2KfI — Sophie (@Iinda1509) September 17, 2026

8.

Trump

“I was quite impressed with my intelligence. I’m a high IQ person after all.” Only someone with extreme cognitive impairment that’s made worse by advanced dementia would make such an irrational and embarrassing statement. pic.twitter.com/Hj0b41ASyp — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) September 17, 2026

9.