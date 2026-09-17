US donald trump

Man who just found out there’s a b in dumb announces he’s a ‘high-IQ person’ – 18 brutal clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2026

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Despite his approval rating being at an all-time low, and at a record-breaking low level for any US president, Donald Trump has been telling voters to imagine he’s on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections.

This may be why the Democrats are on course to take control of the House of Representatives, and have a shot at taking the Senate.

On Wednesday, he told supporters in North Carolina of his stable genius plan to rake in the readies by cutting US trade. No, really!

It doesn’t say much for Trump’s cognitive powers, yet the man who only recently learnt that dumb ends with b, looked directly at the Sun during an eclipse, and who thinks it’s possible to lower a price by 600 per cent, has been boasting about his intellect.

Really, Donald? There are some ‘transgender mice’ that would beg to differ – along with these people.

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