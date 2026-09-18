US

Melania Trump’s post about the upcoming lavish White House state dinner was as far as it could get from reading the room – 17 fed-up reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2026

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We cross now to the US, where a cost of living crisis caused largely by the war with Iran, Doge cuts, and Donald Trump’s tariffs has seen ordinary Americans having to choose between food, healthcare, and fuel to drive to work.

In that environment, and with Donald Trump’s approval ratings at an all-time low, you’d think the president’s inner circle might try to employ some tact, a little empathy …LOL, just kidding. We knew they wouldn’t, or couldn’t, and here’s Melania Trump to demonstrate.

Very arty. It could almost be a perfume ad. Eau de Reflecting Pool, perhaps.

The jaw drops were almost universal. Here’s what people had to say about it.

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