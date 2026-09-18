Melania Trump’s post about the upcoming lavish White House state dinner was as far as it could get from reading the room – 17 fed-up reactions

US

We cross now to the US, where a cost of living crisis caused largely by the war with Iran, Doge cuts, and Donald Trump’s tariffs has seen ordinary Americans having to choose between food, healthcare, and fuel to drive to work.

In that environment, and with Donald Trump’s approval ratings at an all-time low, you’d think the president’s inner circle might try to employ some tact, a little empathy …LOL, just kidding. We knew they wouldn’t, or couldn’t, and here’s Melania Trump to demonstrate.

THE WHITE HOUSE STATE DINNER Every detail considered. An experience thoughtfully conceived and exquisitely realized for our distinguished guests. pic.twitter.com/R3H1ryYEmj — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 17, 2026

Very arty. It could almost be a perfume ad. Eau de Reflecting Pool, perhaps.

The jaw drops were almost universal. Here’s what people had to say about it.

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They kicked a million kids off of food assistance but at least the Epstein visa recipient, oops I mean, Einstein… is focused on hosting a fancy dinner for the head of a country helping to target and kill our troops.

Let them eat cake!! https://t.co/lx5PWlrpTa — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 17, 2026

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So you’re struggling but at least the White House has a nice fancy dinner! https://t.co/NTkdKYzPKT — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 17, 2026

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Grok, make the most cringe, out of touch post imaginable. https://t.co/73ZrCPR4kf — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) September 17, 2026

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*Me, paying $180 to fill up my truck* Hell yeah! This is what I voted for!!!!!!! https://t.co/fcjOJcTZvu — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) September 17, 2026

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How do I,,,,a normal citizen who paid taxes for 55 years,,,,get invited to a White House State dinner?? — Accidental Martian (@Bz370708245542B) September 17, 2026

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Let. Them. Eat. Cake. https://t.co/g2UrO07LG6 — Meidas Samantha🇺🇸🦅 Dem and woke af (@Meidas_Sam2732) September 17, 2026

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