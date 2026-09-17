What’s the greatest ‘well, their career is over’ moment of all time? – 17 livelihoods that came to a crashing halt

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Careers often gradually taper off as a person slowly winds down their obligations. But sometimes they come to an abrupt halt due to a massive screw up.

And while it remains to be seen where Ed Sheeran sits on this spectrum, Ok-Poetry8702 wanted to hear about those unfortunate occasions where a person’s career drops off instantly. And they did so by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the greatest ‘well, their career is over’ moment of all time?’

Here are the top replies of people who have had to airbrush their CVs…

1.

‘The Campbell’s Soup VP saying that their products are for poor people.’

-VanillaOk869

2.

‘Ceo at the stadium with their illicit girlfriend’

-TheRodabaugh

3.

‘I used to work as a high school teacher. After the hiatus from school during COVID where some students and all teachers went back to the classroom, the executive member of the education board for our district announced during a monthly town hall that “some teachers are in for a rude awakening after their 7 month vacation”. ‘He got fired next day.’

-No-Repair-6824

4.

‘No Jeffrey Toobin? For those that don’t remember, he was a Wall Street Journal writer and frequent CNN guest. Anyways…in the early days of the pandemic when we were all still getting used to the working remote/meeting on Zoom thing, he was in a WSJ staff meeting with dozens of colleagues when he apparently forgot/didn’t know he was on camera. Dude picked up his phone, pulled up Pornhub, and started absolutely going to town on himself, to the horror of his many colleagues. After a minute or so of stunned silence, someone finally piped up with “Jeffrey, we can see you…”. Classic Toobin.’

-BoogieBoardButtPound

5.

‘Rudy Giuliani realizing that the Four Seasons he was scheduled to speak at was a suburban landscaping business next to a nudie bar, not a renowned upscale Philadelphia hotel.’

-VelvetyDogLips

6.

‘That lady who tweeted “Going to Africa, hope I don’t get AIDS” or something like that then boarded a 12 hour flight without internet.’

-Yangervis

7.

‘That jeweller in the UK declaring people will buy crap.’

-What_about_my10CCs

8.

‘That CEO, Adam Smith, who drove through a Chick-fil-A. He hounded some random employee about working for a Christian Company (he ordered a free cup of water) while filming it. He then posted it on YouTube and subsequently congratulated himself before getting fired for it. Idiot’

-Equivalent_Use_7032

9.