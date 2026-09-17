Politics donald trump trade policy

Donald Trump tried to break down the numbers on his trade policy and it did not add up – 15 calculated clapbacks

Saul Hutson. Updated September 17th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

So much gets made of the nonsense Donald Trump spews on a daily basis that it’s good to get back to the basics.

The American economy has been struggling under Trump’s stewardship and the nation’s people want to hear what his thought process is behind the decisions impacting their day-to-day expenses.

Luckily, Donald took a break from lobbing grenades at the transgender community to talk shop.

Here is what the President had to say about his trade policy. See if you can keep up.

Sorry, America. It was a good run. Hope you enjoyed it while it lasted, because everyone on Twitter thinks you’re cooked.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2