Donald Trump tried to break down the numbers on his trade policy and it did not add up – 15 calculated clapbacks

Politics donald trump trade policy

So much gets made of the nonsense Donald Trump spews on a daily basis that it’s good to get back to the basics.

The American economy has been struggling under Trump’s stewardship and the nation’s people want to hear what his thought process is behind the decisions impacting their day-to-day expenses.

Luckily, Donald took a break from lobbing grenades at the transgender community to talk shop.

Here is what the President had to say about his trade policy. See if you can keep up.

Trump: “If we lose $50 billion a year with a country, and we say ‘we’re not going to trade with you anymore,’ we don’t lose $50 billion a year. It’s very simple. Right?” pic.twitter.com/MCgv7ZSkXW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2026

Sorry, America. It was a good run. Hope you enjoyed it while it lasted, because everyone on Twitter thinks you’re cooked.

1.

There is absolutely no way in hell that this guy legitimately got an under graduate degree from the Wharton, ranked as one of the most prestigious business schools globally.

There is just no fucking way… and no one can convince me otherwise, ever. — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) September 16, 2026

2.

MAGA, imagine ordering a $20 pizza and screaming, “I JUST LOST $20!” while eating the pizza. Congratulations, you now understand Trump’s trade argument. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 17, 2026

3.

MAGA economics lesson:

You give McDonald’s $10.

McDonald’s gives you lunch.

McDonald’s did not just defeat you in a $10 trade war. https://t.co/ogzL9raVSp — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 16, 2026

4.

He is just so incredibly fucking stupid it makes my brain hurt. https://t.co/6W2iT3Fg6q — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 16, 2026

5.

It’s important for us to remember that besides being a narcissist, sociopath, grifter, rapist, traitor, and serial criminal, he’s also an idiot. https://t.co/n6B3QpF82d — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) September 17, 2026

6.

Trump just revealed he doesn’t understand basic economics — GoLongNotShort PhD (@FUDHelpdesk) September 16, 2026

7.