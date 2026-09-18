The hilarious Twitter predictions for the new Grand Designs episode were made even funnier by the show’s own very self-aware bingo card

Entertainment funny grand designs

Channel 4’s architecture and self-build show, Grand Designs, has been on our screens for an incredible 27 years, fronted by the blunt yet enthusiastic designer Kevin McCloud.

Season 24 has just launched, with episode one featuring Bryony and Matt’s ambitious build in the tiny village of St Minver, Cornwall. Here’s how the official account described it on Twitter.

Bryony and Matt are spending £820,000 on a modern, high-performance home on the Cornish coast – designed to meet the highest environmental standards. Will they pull it off? NEW Grand Designs | Tonight, 9pm | Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/rzw6nE6MkS — granddesigns (@granddesigns) September 16, 2026

After all these years, one thing has become apparent about Grand Designs – as much as we love it, there are certain tropes that crop up that leave it open to some good-natured mockery. Tweeters didn’t disappoint, as we wrote about here, yesterday.

In a moment of brilliantly self-deprecating humour, the Grand Designs acknowledged the tropes – some of them, anyway – and added this hilariously self-aware bingo card.

£820,000. A Cornish beach. And one very ambitious house. 🌊🏡 Tonight, Bryony and Matt set out to create a modern, high-performance home that meets the highest environmental standards. Can their dream beach house deliver on every front? 📺 Tonight, 9pm on Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/cBhQagkxjM — granddesigns (@granddesigns) September 16, 2026

Well played.

We don’t often have to hand it to Andrew Neil, but he was spot on with this.

The comments on this are quite the best on X for a long time. Kinda restores your faith in British humour/realism. https://t.co/H4cdCg3Vmp — Andrew Neil (@afneil) September 17, 2026

If you haven’t yet watched the first episode, have that bingo card ready when you do, but in the meantime, enjoy these very funny predictions.

1.

We all know what happens next. £820k becomes £3m. Bryony gets pregnant. They spend Christmas in a caravan. By April they’re selling a kidney to pay for the geothermal heat pump. God, I love Grand Designs. https://t.co/fRhXtgITE7 — Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) September 16, 2026

2.

“When he’s not working for his AI startup, Matt takes part in ultra-marathons, raising money for a sloth sanctuary in Costa Rica, wearing running shoes made entirely from ethically-sourced hemp. Bryony, who manages an inclusion consultancy, also runs workshops for young Eritrean… — Charlie Walsham (@CharlieWalsham_) September 17, 2026

3.

Six weeks later the triple glazed windows are so airtight the house starts sweating out condensation that smells faintly of quinoa and regret. Matt’s already calling the architect babe and Bryony’s started referring to the site manager as my other husband. Kevin just stands there… — Sir Smother (@sirsmother) September 17, 2026

4.

‘After selling their London flat and pouring their savings into converting a Cornish tin mine chimney,Quentin and pregnant Harmione’s dream home is now 14 years behind schedule,£4 million over budget with the roof expected next Summer. They hope to be out of the caravan by 2028’ — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 17, 2026

5.

The real grand design is getting the nation to watch two attractive people slowly go bankrupt in a beautiful place while Kevin murmurs about thermal bridging. It’s the most British thing on telly. We don’t want them to succeed. We want them in the caravan, arguing about hemp… — Lord Flashy (@MrFlashHQ) September 17, 2026

6.

Bryony is a part-time freelance almond milker. Matt is a copywriter for a not-for-profit ukulele collective. Their budget is £24million — Alex Robinson (@Robinson_IP) September 16, 2026

7.

Bryony is a grasshopper wrangler with a thriving side hustle in toddler dream analysis, while Tom has spent two decades cataloguing the primal screams that best encourage coral reefs to regenerate. They plan to invest another £1M to create empathy goggles for their son Tarquin. https://t.co/Cbvnc4W4I0 — Trev Downey (@downeytrev) September 17, 2026

8.

Matt desires a high performance house to match his high performance Aston Martin, while Byrony wishes Matt was more high performance in the bed as his tragically floppy cock is a disappointment to her ultra-performing, stylishly crafted twat, and we don't mean Kevin — Alastair Reviews (@AlastairReviews) September 17, 2026

9.

Matt runs a carbon-neutral podcast consultancy from a converted shepherd’s hut, while Bryony makes £140 candles that smell of ‘Cornish rain’. They’ve spent 11 years carefully saving £6,400, with the remaining £813,600 coming from the traditional first-time-buyer route of Bryony’s… — Alex (@thestoicred) September 17, 2026

10.

The £400k windows have finally arrived from Latvia but because Matt doesn’t know how to use a tape measure, they’re only 2 inches high. It will take the company another five years to craft replacements. It’s a costly setback, and their ninth Christmas in the caravan. — Sarah Hunt (@sarahhuntantiq) September 16, 2026

11.

Frampton is 29, and owns an artichoke farm, his wife charteuse runs her own on line sour dough bake class. They want to build a dodecahedron floating eco home from straw and humus. They have a budget of 1.9 million. — mark naylor (@blueballoon99) September 16, 2026

12.