Entertainment funny grand designs

The hilarious Twitter predictions for the new Grand Designs episode were made even funnier by the show’s own very self-aware bingo card

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2026

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Channel 4’s architecture and self-build show, Grand Designs, has been on our screens for an incredible 27 years, fronted by the blunt yet enthusiastic designer Kevin McCloud.

Season 24 has just launched, with episode one featuring Bryony and Matt’s ambitious build in the tiny village of St Minver, Cornwall. Here’s how the official account described it on Twitter.

After all these years, one thing has become apparent about Grand Designs – as much as we love it, there are certain tropes that crop up that leave it open to some good-natured mockery. Tweeters didn’t disappoint, as we wrote about here, yesterday.

In a moment of brilliantly self-deprecating humour, the Grand Designs acknowledged the tropes – some of them, anyway – and added this hilariously self-aware bingo card.

Well played.

We don’t often have to hand it to Andrew Neil, but he was spot on with this.

If you haven’t yet watched the first episode, have that bingo card ready when you do, but in the meantime, enjoy these very funny predictions.

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