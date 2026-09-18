US conspiracy theorists RFK Jr.

We regret to inform you that RFK Jr is ‘looking at chemtrails’, and there’s not enough facepalm in the world – 26 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2026

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We can’t imagine what job RFK Jr is actually suited to. Talking head on Channel 5 ‘When X Goes Wrong’ shows, perhaps, or roadkill chef on his own YouTube channel. What he isn’t fit for is to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The man’s an anti-science conspiracy theorist who has overseen a massive drop in vaccine uptake, an increase in measles, and the recall of a vast range of foods due to his scaleback of manditory pathogen monitoring.

On Thursday, at the conference of the equally unscientific Children’s Health Defense, which subscribes to the debunked theory that vaccines cause autism, he made several alarming statements for someone with so much power over the health of the US. This was one of them.

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

If it looks like a conspiracy theorist, walks like a conspiracy theorist, and quacks like a conspiracy theorist, it’s probably the guy Trump has put in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services.

People have long since stopped being surprised by any BS this regime comes out with, but they continue to be appalled.

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