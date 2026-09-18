We regret to inform you that RFK Jr is ‘looking at chemtrails’, and there’s not enough facepalm in the world – 26 scathing responses

US conspiracy theorists RFK Jr.

We can’t imagine what job RFK Jr is actually suited to. Talking head on Channel 5 ‘When X Goes Wrong’ shows, perhaps, or roadkill chef on his own YouTube channel. What he isn’t fit for is to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The man’s an anti-science conspiracy theorist who has overseen a massive drop in vaccine uptake, an increase in measles, and the recall of a vast range of foods due to his scaleback of manditory pathogen monitoring.

Doctors say that the measles outbreak in Pennsylvania is likely due to low rates of vaccination. A guy who snorts cocaine off toilet seats and drives around with dead bear cubs in his van says it’s caused by chemtrails. For busy Americans, it can be hard to know who to trust. — NYTPitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 17, 2026

trump said he was going to make rfk jr "go wild" on health, food, and medicine and now every food group is getting recalled, vegetables give you diarrhea, saline is being recalled and cleaning products have bacteria in them. — Covie (@covie_93) September 5, 2026

On Thursday, at the conference of the equally unscientific Children’s Health Defense, which subscribes to the debunked theory that vaccines cause autism, he made several alarming statements for someone with so much power over the health of the US. This was one of them.

RFK Jr: "We are also looking at chemtrails" pic.twitter.com/9vjjdnXXjO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2026

If it looks like a conspiracy theorist, walks like a conspiracy theorist, and quacks like a conspiracy theorist, it’s probably the guy Trump has put in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services.

People have long since stopped being surprised by any BS this regime comes out with, but they continue to be appalled.

1.

Chemtrails are not real. So you're not looking at them. https://t.co/bD8owqmhCQ — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 17, 2026

2.

Forget cancer research. Someone get this man a ladder so he can interrogate the sky. “We are looking at chemtrails” is a sentence you expect from someone livestreaming from their garage, not a federal health secretary. Holy shit. https://t.co/IRDiaYKiAB — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 17, 2026

3.

Health Secretary of the United States is going to look into Chemtrails After that he will focus on leprechauns and unicorns What a fool https://t.co/8vzDqLbgPp — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) September 17, 2026

4.

Oh my. The Secretary of Health and Human Services is investigating “chemtrails.” So apparently it’s time for some middle-school science: Jets fly high. It’s REALLY cold up there. Hot, moist exhaust hits cold air. The water condenses and freezes into tiny ice crystals. That… https://t.co/JOZzmOewdD — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 17, 2026

5.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, they lobotomized the wrong Kennedy. https://t.co/tfhJXZEmg5 — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) September 17, 2026

6.

Mr. Secretary, I can send you an aircraft propulsion textbook if you’d like. What you are suggesting is not real. You need to crack open a book. https://t.co/yG7VaAA9Vn — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) September 17, 2026

7.

Good God. When you think he cannot sink to further depths of stupidity, he presses on into further derangement. https://t.co/rQVsX2c3V2 — HawaiiDelilah™ 🥥🌴🌊 (@HawaiiDelilah) September 17, 2026

8.

He’s worried about “chemtrails and the impact of emissions” while removing the requirement that coal fired plants capture their pollution. One is the equivalent of 1,000,000 cars on the road for a full year and the other is pulled right out of his ass. https://t.co/5xcgwFZmpE — Warren (@swd2) September 17, 2026

9.

You will find it is water vapour from planes, you poor demented orc https://t.co/6Siv1EO6LL — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 17, 2026

10.

This asshat has infected our food supply, is stumped by grade school level science, and has over 50% approval rating among the American people. https://t.co/DFibs0rFiC — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) September 17, 2026

11.

What an absolute, fucking moron. https://t.co/z54h1WWzHk — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 17, 2026

12.

Feels like a real “dog that caught the car” moment to talk about this when you’re actually in power. What happens when you can’t actually stop condensation from forming in the sky? https://t.co/DfjuQeya0D — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 17, 2026

13.