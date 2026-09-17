Politics donald trump fail north carolina

Donald Trump called North Carolina ‘one of the worst states’ while speaking in *checks notes* North Carolina

Saul Hutson. Updated September 17th, 2026

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In something straight out of a Spinal Tap movie, Donald Trump decided to dust off his thoughts on the state of North Carolina at the worst possible time.

The President continues to travel the country stumping for Maga candidates ahead of the increasingly important midterm elections. He made a stop in the key swing state of North Carolina last night where he dusted off all his greatest hits.

While the repetitive nature of Trump spelling out the word ‘dumb’ for his followers can’t possibly still be a good strategy, it doesn’t appear his new material is any better.

Let’s listen in…

Hmmm… Interesting approach to drumming up support in one of the most important battlegrounds of the upcoming election.

Can’t imagine that went over well with North Carolinians. It didn’t go over any better on Twitter.

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