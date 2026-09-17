Donald Trump called North Carolina ‘one of the worst states’ while speaking in *checks notes* North Carolina

Politics donald trump fail north carolina

In something straight out of a Spinal Tap movie, Donald Trump decided to dust off his thoughts on the state of North Carolina at the worst possible time.

The President continues to travel the country stumping for Maga candidates ahead of the increasingly important midterm elections. He made a stop in the key swing state of North Carolina last night where he dusted off all his greatest hits.

While the repetitive nature of Trump spelling out the word ‘dumb’ for his followers can’t possibly still be a good strategy, it doesn’t appear his new material is any better.

Let’s listen in…

Trump, in North Carolina calls North Carolina “one of the worst” states “in the whole nation” pic.twitter.com/jZI3FcdZ7M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2026

Hmmm… Interesting approach to drumming up support in one of the most important battlegrounds of the upcoming election.

Can’t imagine that went over well with North Carolinians. It didn’t go over any better on Twitter.

1.

yeah that’ll win over voters https://t.co/F1F0ESvKuN — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) September 16, 2026

2.

Telling the people of North Carolina that their state is one of the worst in the country certainly is a choice. https://t.co/0xQv8M2o18 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 16, 2026

3.

Bold Strategy. — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 17, 2026

4.

So this man cant do international politics, trades, economy Not America first Not good for farmers No health care Are MAGA over this idiot already? — CanadaFirst (@CanadianFir) September 16, 2026

5.

I love North Carolina. It’s the best state in the nation, and I am incredibly honored to serve you as your governor. My job is to make North Carolina better, safer, and stronger. And this November, I am excited that we’re going to send @RoyCooperNC to the U.S. Senate to help. https://t.co/5WTYycxGWk — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) September 17, 2026

6.

Can’t wait for this ad to run in NC next month. The whole state should vote blue https://t.co/GMu65PGpdy — I Smoked Mitch McConnell (@BlackKnight10k) September 17, 2026

7.