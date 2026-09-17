Animals funny horses

There’s never a bad time to rewatch the legend that is Steven the lazy horse

Poke Staff. Updated September 17th, 2026

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Back in 2022, Scottish TikToker @glittergreigy shared a short clip (clop?) that went wildly viral, and deservedly so, with the description –

‘He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it.’

If you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a treat. If you have, we know you’re going to want to see it again.

@glittergreigy He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it 💀 #fyp #foryou #scottish #stevethehorse #stevethescottishhorse #viral ♬ original sound – Glittergreigy

“Steven, I thought you were dead!”

She describes Steven as ‘our garden dweller, not our pet’, but he looks like very much his own horse to us anyway. And he’s perfecly healthy – he just likes lying down.

With more than 16 million views and three million likes, it’s been attracting a lot of comments too, and here are a few favourites.

It was far too good to be contained by TikTok, so it found its way to Twitter, where it continued its viral journey.

As a bonus, here’s Steven in a much earlier video, forgetting he’s Scottish.

@glittergreigy This horse forgets he’s Scottish, and we tan under the moon ..🧴😂 #fyp #foryou #horse #horsetok #stevethescottishhorse #stevethehorse #scottish #scottishtiktok #comedy #HowDoYouMist ♬ original sound – Glittergreigy

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People love this horse that plays dead whenever anyone tries to ride it

Source @glittergreigy Image Screengrab