Bridget Phillipson had the perfect clapback to Laura Kuenssberg quoting Jim Ratcliffe’s hot take on the UK

Politics jim ratcliffe Laura Kuenssberg

The billionaire part-owner of Manchester United, who made his fortune in the petrochemical industry, has been sharing his hot take on the state of the UK, and it’s not a glowing report.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he has lost confidence in the UK, describing the country as "on the slide". "Nobody's tough enough to deal with the immigration problem. Nobody's tough enough to deal with the benefits problem. But somebody needs to do it." [BBC] pic.twitter.com/7Cuhy8G6tl — utdreport (@utdreport) September 19, 2026

The Brexit supporter, who has praised Nigel Farage’s stance on immigration and described the UK as being ‘colonised’, is claiming to have lost confidence in the country, six years after he moved his official residence to Monaco for tax purposes.

Quite the patriot.

Julia Davies of the Patriotic Millionaires – a group of very rich people who want to be taxed properly and give back to the UK – had some scathing words for Ratcliffe.

‘What does this man in his 70s need even more money for?’ Millionaire investor Julia Davies questions Sir Jim Ratcliffe's claim to have 'lost confidence in the UK’. pic.twitter.com/V0HmVsfWgl — LBC (@LBC) September 20, 2026

She wasn’t the only one with a dim view of the billionaire’s behaviour. Laura Kuenssberg spoke to Labour minister Bridget Phillipson about his accusation that the UK is ‘taxing people to death’. Her answer said all that was needed.

"[I would] take with a pinch of salt what someone who is a tax exile has to say about our country" In response to his criticism of the government Labour chair Bridget Phillipson says billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has lost the "moral high ground"#BBCLauraK https://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k pic.twitter.com/6zyVRVvSB2 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 20, 2026

Reactions were mixed. Some people took the side of the tax-exile billionaire.

No….. he HOLDS THE MORAL HIGH GROUND!

If i had even a tenth of a billion, I would be out of here as fast as a fuckin missile.

Labour have destroyed what little the Tories left.

Even Kiev or Moscow are looking appealing compared to what we have to put up with. — pistol (@olas2007) September 20, 2026

He has stopped paying you taxes because you are scumbag traitors. It strengthens his argument because it shows he doesn’t believe in your country any more. — Ultimate Men's Guide (@uMensGuide) September 21, 2026

That's their attitude to criticism. Look at her smug face. Just unbelievable entitlement. Absolutely no understanding of anything. Just an arrogant belief in her own extremely limited talents and experience over a man who has built a multi-billion dollar business from nothing — Julian Hodgson (@ju25378) September 20, 2026

Others really didn’t.

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It's shameful that BBC News has devoted so much airtime to this tax exile billionaire. All he can do is hold his hand out for taxpayers' money and moan about the country like a Daily Mail addict. https://t.co/2h3Z2MXEFm — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) September 20, 2026

3.

At last!! Show these tax dodgers up for what they are…#bbclaurak https://t.co/XWrwiVjuIs — Coralaen 💙✊🏻🌻🐝🇪🇺😎 (@Moonstone1812) September 20, 2026

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Ratcliffe voted for Brexit which has a detrimental effect on UK trade – then leaves Uk !! What a moron https://t.co/fUuFNUnrpk — Nula Suchet (@nulasuchet) September 21, 2026

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No billionaire who ran rather than pay what would get pocket change in tax to the UK should have any say…he is irrelevant and should be hanging his head in shame for his behaviour. — janet c (@janjpw) September 20, 2026

6.

I will give her that one.

The BBC have been platforming Ratcliffe like he’s John The Baptist. #bbcLauraK https://t.co/5mVBH3Ldqw — Mick ☕️🍉 (@MickCoffey2) September 20, 2026

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Ratcliffe sacked 400 staff Laura https://t.co/lQ6tAlaQrd — Spanish Dan (@SpanishDan1) September 20, 2026

8.

If these people are being “ taxed to death “ as @bbclaurak puts it , how do they accumulate personal wealth in the hundreds of millions or billions ?

A sensible wealth tax would take a small amount to use for the benefit of the nation .#NeverVoteConservative #NeverVoteReform https://t.co/rTeIGL9Bde — Simon Gilbert ⚒️ (@simon_gunyah) September 20, 2026

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Not content with platforming an utterly self-serving bigot they are now treating him as an authoritative source@BBCNews & @bbclaurak are an utter disgrace to proper journalism & should not be allowed to continue to have this malign influence on UK public opinion https://t.co/73hylcsI1T — peter a (@peteral85987942) September 20, 2026

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Need more of these reactions https://t.co/KaGSqYVz70 — Ziya Meral (@Ziya_Meral) September 20, 2026

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Well said Ms Phillipson!👍 https://t.co/UqlgWEPsFn — neil campbell (@neilcam88028105) September 20, 2026

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@bbclaurak Andrew Carnegie spent some of his millions on libraries, a park and the concert hall. What is Ratcliffe going to do with his billions? https://t.co/K4NimFK1Q0 — Mary Murray (@mairifaeinsch) September 20, 2026

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Ratcliffe. Doesn't. Pay. UK. Income. Tax. His opinion isn't valid. — M C (@thechefie) September 20, 2026

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The same Ratcliffe who wanted the taxpayer to pay for the new Man Utd stadium but is a tax exile himself? — Ray Langford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@RayLangford6119) September 20, 2026

And finally –

I love British understatement 🙂 https://t.co/WrtLscvyBC — Tvrdo Š (@DrSinanovic) September 20, 2026

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Billionaire Man Utd owner and Monaco resident Jim Ratcliffe says he’s lost confidence in the UK, and people think that’s a bit rich coming from him

Source BBC Image Screengrab