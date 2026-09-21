Politics jim ratcliffe Laura Kuenssberg

Bridget Phillipson had the perfect clapback to Laura Kuenssberg quoting Jim Ratcliffe’s hot take on the UK

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The billionaire part-owner of Manchester United, who made his fortune in the petrochemical industry, has been sharing his hot take on the state of the UK, and it’s not a glowing report.

The Brexit supporter, who has praised Nigel Farage’s stance on immigration and described the UK as being ‘colonised’, is claiming to have lost confidence in the country, six years after he moved his official residence to Monaco for tax purposes.

Quite the patriot.

Julia Davies of the Patriotic Millionaires – a group of very rich people who want to be taxed properly and give back to the UK – had some scathing words for Ratcliffe.

She wasn’t the only one with a dim view of the billionaire’s behaviour. Laura Kuenssberg spoke to Labour minister Bridget Phillipson about his accusation that the UK is ‘taxing people to death’. Her answer said all that was needed.

Reactions were mixed. Some people took the side of the tax-exile billionaire.

Others really didn’t.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

And finally –

READ MORE

Billionaire Man Utd owner and Monaco resident Jim Ratcliffe says he’s lost confidence in the UK, and people think that’s a bit rich coming from him

Source BBC Image Screengrab