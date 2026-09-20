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Billionaire Man Utd owner and Monaco resident Jim Ratcliffe says he’s lost confidence in the UK, and people think that’s a bit rich coming from him

Michael White. Updated September 20th, 2026

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You know who we don’t hear from half enough these days? Billionaires. Poor dears are being silenced left, (far) right and centre.

So, over to you Sir Jim Ratcliffe, petrochemical billionaire and part owner of Manchester United. You might remember this charmer from his comments about immigration earlier this year.

Sir Jim, who is worth around £15bn, supported Brexit, is a tax resident in Monaco and owns a large stake in Man Utd, told the BBC this week that he has lost confidence in the UK.

He said the UK was in decline due to a combination of high taxes and high immigration.

Well, as you can imagine, people had a lot to say in response to Ratcliffe’s words. Enjoy.

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