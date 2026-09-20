Billionaire Man Utd owner and Monaco resident Jim Ratcliffe says he’s lost confidence in the UK, and people think that’s a bit rich coming from him

News Billionaires jim ratcliffe manchester united

You know who we don’t hear from half enough these days? Billionaires. Poor dears are being silenced left, (far) right and centre.

So, over to you Sir Jim Ratcliffe, petrochemical billionaire and part owner of Manchester United. You might remember this charmer from his comments about immigration earlier this year.

Sir Jim, who is worth around £15bn, supported Brexit, is a tax resident in Monaco and owns a large stake in Man Utd, told the BBC this week that he has lost confidence in the UK.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he has lost confidence in the UK, describing the country as "on the slide". "Nobody's tough enough to deal with the immigration problem. Nobody's tough enough to deal with the benefits problem. But somebody needs to do it." [BBC] pic.twitter.com/7Cuhy8G6tl — utdreport (@utdreport) September 19, 2026

He said the UK was in decline due to a combination of high taxes and high immigration.

Billionaire Man United owner says he has lost confidence in the UK https://t.co/IsXhwqOXdG — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 19, 2026

Well, as you can imagine, people had a lot to say in response to Ratcliffe’s words. Enjoy.

1.

Coming from the man who moved to Monaco to dodge a £4 billion tax bill. Jim Ratcliffe, a billionaire parasite, attacks the most vulnerable in society to protect his own class interests. He should actually just focus on getting a win at Old Trafford. https://t.co/yrIs71SD9I — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 19, 2026

2.

Billionaire tax dodger who ‘moved to Monaco’ seven years ago to avoid UK tax ‘says he has lost confidence in the UK’ 🤭 pic.twitter.com/GezWKM5qS5 — Osita Mba (@DrOsitaMba) September 19, 2026

3.

A billionaire who lives in another country (Monaco) to pay less tax is complaining about immigration. You genuinely can’t make this shit up 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LBX2kC978Y — Martien 🇳🇱 (@MartienBall) September 19, 2026

4.

Manchester United are in free fall but our owner is stood next to a boat, preaching migration politics https://t.co/PdTv9kQ48L — Ronny (@ronaldobrownn_) September 19, 2026

5.

‼️ Jim Ratcliffe: 🔹 Backed Brexit

🔹 Moved his tax residence to Monaco

🔹 Abandoned plans to build the British 🇬🇧 Grenadier in Wales and moved production to France

🔹 Now lectures Britain from Denmark about why the country is on the slide And who does he blame? Immigrants and… https://t.co/GSxAA7sYZx — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 19, 2026

6.

Until he moves his tax residency back to the UK, Jim Ratcliffe has no right to lecture anyone on the state of the country https://t.co/Cmw4DfeUGk — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) September 19, 2026

7.

Manchester United in 13th and out the Carabao Cup, United Women bottom of the table, Nice bottom of the table and Lausanne bottom of the table… And this is what he’s focusing on? https://t.co/QkQtazdAFE — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) September 19, 2026

8.

More accurately… Tax-exile petrochemical billionaire, whose businesses have benefited from almost £1bn in UK government support pressures Britain to extract more North Sea oil and gas despite the accelerating climate crisis. Previously quoted: “Energy security must come… — Jon Wiltshire (@JonWiltshire_) September 19, 2026

9.

10.

Nobody fucking cares what this tax dodging parasite thinks. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) September 19, 2026

11.

So much of the right these days just have a massive patriotism problem. This guy:

– is a tax exile (left long before this govt)

– hates his own country while complaining he doesn’t get big enough subsidies from it

– laments the hit to manufacturing driven by a Brexit he supported https://t.co/a2YzE6hyzZ — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) September 19, 2026

12.

Great to know he has confidence in Monaco … https://t.co/MuUyeTf4bJ — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) September 19, 2026

13.

We've all lost confidence in Billionaire Man Utd owner, Jim Ratcliffe, who left the UK to move to tax-free Monaco. As long as the country isn't run how he run Man Utd, I reckon we'll be alright. https://t.co/rHIQzfo976 — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) September 19, 2026

14.

'Man who left the UK for tax-haven Monaco says he's lost confidence in it, after saying it had been 'colonised by immigrants.'

Quite the migrant himself. @BBCNews, context please? https://t.co/KriHoFDXgC — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 19, 2026

15.

The correct spelling is tax dodger. https://t.co/aVg4gbExJ7 — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) September 19, 2026

16.

No picture has ever been more fitting https://t.co/OgvPmajqrU pic.twitter.com/OwWxub1zcx — B take 3 (@BMufc8) September 19, 2026

17.

Really don't think the owner of Man Utd is in a position to be calling the odds over anything being "on the slide"… https://t.co/Q1cwpwvgdB — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 19, 2026

18.