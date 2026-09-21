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Elon Musk has been trying out a new comedy routine on Twitter by banging on about ‘Uranus’, and it’s a whole new level of cringe

David Harris. Updated September 21st, 2026

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Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from schoolboy humour, but this latest attempt at live stand-up on Twitter has left people more exasperated than amused.

His Boring Company has previously sold weird merchandise such as $100 ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume and ‘Boring Bricks’ made from tunnel spoil, but his latest product proposal seems to be designed purely to elicit sniggers from schoolboys.

Take it away, Elon!

Well, he certainly seems very pleased with his own joke, but how did it go down with the audience?

Let’s have a look.

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