Elon Musk has been trying out a new comedy routine on Twitter by banging on about ‘Uranus’, and it’s a whole new level of cringe

US elon musk

Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from schoolboy humour, but this latest attempt at live stand-up on Twitter has left people more exasperated than amused.

His Boring Company has previously sold weird merchandise such as $100 ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume and ‘Boring Bricks’ made from tunnel spoil, but his latest product proposal seems to be designed purely to elicit sniggers from schoolboys.

Take it away, Elon!

The next @boringcompany merch will put Uranium in Uranus — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2026

Naturally, Uranus will glow in the dark, because otherwise how could you find it? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2026

A Geiger Counter will be offered as an optional strap-on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2026

Outrageously unsellable, yet incredibly popular: Uranium in Uranus — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2026

“:” 🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2026

Well, he certainly seems very pleased with his own joke, but how did it go down with the audience?

Let’s have a look.

1.

Jesus fucking Christ pic.twitter.com/Xbaz2vI4Up — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 19, 2026

2.

Can we make this comedy illegal? — J (@J_whomstever) September 19, 2026

3.

It’s actually funny that the richest idiot in history tells jokes that are only funny if you’re 12. — Sam Rae 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Jsutinisntfunny) September 19, 2026

4.

the hipsters call this "posting through the k-hole" — MoldyWarp (@CSavage66) September 19, 2026

5.

Has he always been like that or did something happen to him? — Madame de Slayvigné (@sophi77496) September 19, 2026

6.

How much ket did he do to convince himself he was hilarious? — Ryan White (@R160K) September 19, 2026

7.

8.

He is so desperate to be funny https://t.co/VSX4rlO3he — Vols Over All Y’all (@VolsAF) September 20, 2026

9.