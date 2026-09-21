Celebrity tv

It’s 49 years since the Fonz ‘jumped the shark’ on Happy Days and Henry Winkler’s A++ response just made the whole thing worthwhile

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2026

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As no-one anywhere needs reminding, ‘jump the shark’ has long become a common term for the moment TV series go rubbish.

It was named after the Happy Days episode in which the Fonz – you guessed it – jumped the shark, in this episode of the classic TV comedy which it turns out just celebrated its 49th anniversary.

It prompted no end of comment …

… by far the best response went to Henry Winkler himself.

Heeeeey!

Source @hwinkler4real