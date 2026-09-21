It’s 49 years since the Fonz ‘jumped the shark’ on Happy Days and Henry Winkler’s A++ response just made the whole thing worthwhile

Celebrity tv

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, ‘jump the shark’ has long become a common term for the moment TV series go rubbish.

It was named after the Happy Days episode in which the Fonz – you guessed it – jumped the shark, in this episode of the classic TV comedy which it turns out just celebrated its 49th anniversary.

49 years ago today, Fonzie, clad in leather jacket and cut off jeans, “jumped the shark” on Happy Days. pic.twitter.com/IML1yrSrWj — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 20, 2026

It prompted no end of comment …

We’re approaching the half century anniversary of the birth of the term that everyone who works in television dreads!😳😆 https://t.co/5yJdSDjEre — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) September 20, 2026

and you had to wait the following week to see if he was successful. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 20, 2026

I still remember where I was that day. Never forget. https://t.co/QCwtUF15gV — Church Curmudgeon (@ChrchCurmudgeon) September 20, 2026

I love that I saw this when it first aired. How often do you get to witness the birth of a saying? (mMmes didn’t exist back then.) — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) September 20, 2026

And TV shows desperate for ratings have been doing it ever since https://t.co/DaliFIhO2n — Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) September 20, 2026

… by far the best response went to Henry Winkler himself.

OMG I was there .. Man could that guy water ski https://t.co/dLTiBMkMZi — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 20, 2026

Heeeeey!

Were you already an expert skier or did you learn it for the episode? pic.twitter.com/McDcR1XRhW — Steven Ratnik (@StevenJosephR) September 20, 2026

I did all the skiing except the jump — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 21, 2026

Also: Props to Hall of Fame waterskier Ricky McCormick for making the actual jump—dressed up as the stunt double. pic.twitter.com/yu8lhrNsaR — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) September 20, 2026

We’re all glad that guy made it. — Brent Terhune in St Louis 9.24-27 (@BrentTerhune) September 20, 2026

👍👍👍👍 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 21, 2026

Source @hwinkler4real