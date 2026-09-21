17 scathing takedowns of the conspiracy theory that Greta Gerwig is trying to destroy Christianity by casting Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan

Entertainment christianity films meryl streep

We regret to inform you that people have been getting their panties in a bunch about trivial things again – in this case, Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the CS Lewis Narnia book, The Magician’s Nephew.

Empire had the scoop on the project …and the most important piece of casting.

🚨WORLD-EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK 🚨 Greta Gerwig opens the doors to Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew in the new issue of Empire – detailing her revolutionary rock’n’roll adaptation. Here’s your first look at Aslan – and he’s voiced by the legendary Meryl Streep. On sale Thurs… pic.twitter.com/zsXC1yRkJD — Empire (@empiremagazine) September 17, 2026

EXCLUSIVE 🪩 Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is a rock inspired fantasy nodding to David Bowie and The Who. “Narnia is literally a world made out of music,” she tells Empire. “Rock’n’roll to me felt like a world made out of music.” Read more:… pic.twitter.com/nGp4soDYuf — Empire (@empiremagazine) September 17, 2026

The choice of Meryl Streep as the voice of the male Aslan, who is an allegorical Jesus, thoroughly riled the Gender Police.

This is stupid. Meryl Streep is amazing, but Aslan is a male, and it actually really matters in Narnia. Sometimes you just need to have enough respect to leave things alone. It’s like Fergie trying to reinvent the national anthem. Just no. https://t.co/lAmy8mcx0N — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) September 18, 2026

– Gender swapped Aslan (who’s meant to be an allegory of Jesus) – making it about rock and roll for a story set pre world war 2 – was supposed to be a “major motion picture event” in November only to be moved to February which is dump month. All good signs, all good signs… https://t.co/kN4NB7jrao — Jester_Bell 🎥 🍿 🥳 (@TheresaCampagna) September 17, 2026

Yeah I'll pass. Screw this female power trip crap! So insulting! — YøυяHυмвłeHøšт (@ChambersofHeart) September 19, 2026

Joel Berry – the Trump-supporting, evangelical Christian writer and former editor of the Christian satirical website, Babylon Bee – went straight to conspiracy theory territory over Greta Gerwig’s stylistic choice.

Ah, yes – the Hollywood urge to bankrupt itself in the pursuit of the destruction of a world religion. Despite the so-called Christians sharing Berry’s paranoia, most people weren’t convinced. Much piss was taken.

1.

Such a snowflake. Jesus is depicted as an animal that speaks and you’re ok with it.

It’s not even the strongest, nor the most intelligent animal in its ecosystem. That doesn’t offend you. But God forbid the lion is voiced by a woman. In a movie. — Ateo (@ateodemexico) September 18, 2026

2.

Yes, Hollywood, famous for its love of losing money https://t.co/7Ojhz0tTuL — Adam Seybold (C-Bold) (@adamseybold14) September 19, 2026

3.

the whiniest people on Earth https://t.co/opP3mIC8c5 — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) September 18, 2026

4.

these people really hate women so much they think Greta Gerwig is trying to destroy the west by making a Narnia movie. the persecution complex is beyond anything you can imagine https://t.co/aqDonmoPlg — Georgia Coley (@artwithinpod) September 17, 2026

5.

They're treating Streep voicing a fictional lion like the fall of Constantinople. https://t.co/GgsBRtjO6z — Morgan Huseby (@MorganHuseby) September 18, 2026

6.

The same way the Odyssey and Gerwig's last film Barbie lost money for being "woke" huh? — Amir-Ali (@amiraliaftabi) September 17, 2026

7.

Meryl Streep is going to destroy Christianity and only the BabylonianBee can stop her https://t.co/Xm7TgjBKLV — kyle (@kt4me) September 18, 2026

8.

must suck to live in a world where everything you don't like gets interpreted as a conspiracy against your very being. the lady director likes the famous lady actress and wanted to cast her as the talking lion from the children's book, its not more complicated than that — evan (@tootmcboots) September 18, 2026

9.