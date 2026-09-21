Entertainment christianity films meryl streep

17 scathing takedowns of the conspiracy theory that Greta Gerwig is trying to destroy Christianity by casting Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We regret to inform you that people have been getting their panties in a bunch about trivial things again – in this case, Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the CS Lewis Narnia book, The Magician’s Nephew.

Empire had the scoop on the project …and the most important piece of casting.

The choice of Meryl Streep as the voice of the male Aslan, who is an allegorical Jesus, thoroughly riled the Gender Police.

Joel Berry – the Trump-supporting, evangelical Christian writer and former editor of the Christian satirical website, Babylon Bee – went straight to conspiracy theory territory over Greta Gerwig’s stylistic choice.

The destruction is intentional. They don’t care if this loses money. This is not meant as an entertainment offering. This is a cultural and political project meant to destroy Christianity in the Western imagination, and they’ll happily lose money to do so.

Ah, yes – the Hollywood urge to bankrupt itself in the pursuit of the destruction of a world religion. Despite the so-called Christians sharing Berry’s paranoia, most people weren’t convinced. Much piss was taken.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2