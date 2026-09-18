Politics lbc

A Little Englander was asked on LBC to define what it means to be ‘English’ and it’s an absolute classic of the genre

Poke Staff. Updated September 18th, 2026

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To the airwaves now, where this particular Little Englander was asked to define what it means to be ‘English’ and it’s an absolute classic of the genre.

They rang in a little bit back in the day, to coincide with a far-right London protest organised by Tommy Robinson, and we share it again because it feels awfully apposite given everything else we are writing about right now.

The presenter is Tom Swarbrick and if you listen very closely you can clearly detect the precise moment their brain goes pop.

And these people surely said it best.

It should be said that Swarbrick’s questioning also prompted a whole heap of fury among people of a certain political bent in the comments, most of which are too grim to include. We’ll settle for this one.

More power to your elbow, Tom Swarbrick.

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Source @LBC