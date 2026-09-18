A Little Englander was asked on LBC to define what it means to be ‘English’ and it’s an absolute classic of the genre

Politics lbc

To the airwaves now, where this particular Little Englander was asked to define what it means to be ‘English’ and it’s an absolute classic of the genre.

They rang in a little bit back in the day, to coincide with a far-right London protest organised by Tommy Robinson, and we share it again because it feels awfully apposite given everything else we are writing about right now.

The presenter is Tom Swarbrick and if you listen very closely you can clearly detect the precise moment their brain goes pop.

‘So… Is Tommy Robinson ethnically English?’

‘No, he’s not.’

@TomSwarbrick1 tries to get Neil, who phoned in to defend Saturday’s rally, to define being ‘English’… It’s safe to say he was confused. pic.twitter.com/lRUDt1LJS0 — LBC (@LBC) September 15, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

So King Charles is not ethnically English either.

I thought these people were patriotic? — Otherebecca (@otherebecca) September 15, 2025

Apparently we now need to have multi generations of pure English ancestors to qualify as English. Think some people are in for a major shock if they have a DNA test https://t.co/OPJlcuYhIV — Jennifer Green (@jennygreen279) September 15, 2025

These people are just not intelligent are they…or in any way decent — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) September 15, 2025

I listened to this with my head in my hands – how do people with these views function day by day??? Absolutely tragic — Lisa Ravenscroft#StarmerOutNow (@LisaRavenscrof5) September 15, 2025

It should be said that Swarbrick’s questioning also prompted a whole heap of fury among people of a certain political bent in the comments, most of which are too grim to include. We’ll settle for this one.

LBC is such a smug/sneering radio station. When are you going to employ presenters who reflect the political mood? — Fair Play (@FairPla10666650) September 15, 2025

More power to your elbow, Tom Swarbrick.

READ MORE

This mum was devastated by the ‘overt racism’ in her Oxfordshire village and Nigel Farage’s response nailed the essence of the man in 15 seconds flat

Source @LBC