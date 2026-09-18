Everyone’s talking about Grand Designs this week and this video condensing every single episode into 96 seconds flat is just brilliantly done

Entertainment grand designs

Grand Designs is back on Channel 4 this week and the return – specifically, this particular tweet announcing its return – went wildly viral with people making very educated guesses what will happen in the episode, and very entertaining it was too.

Bryony and Matt are spending £820,000 on a modern, high-performance home on the Cornish coast – designed to meet the highest environmental standards. Will they pull it off? 📺 NEW Grand Designs | Tonight, 9pm | Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/rzw6nE6MkS — granddesigns (@granddesigns) September 16, 2026

We’ve written all about that here, and it prompted more than a few people to share this brilliant video condensing every single episode of the Channel 4 show into 96 seconds flat.

It’s the work of Dave Forsey who ‘makes silly games, videos and Photoshoppery’ and – full disclosure – it’s not the first time we’ve shared it and doubtless won’t be the last.

Time to dust this off and share it againhttps://t.co/IrmrKKhaKT — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 16, 2026

Bravo!

And it was so good even the great man liked it a little bit back in the day.

Thank you Dave, Thank you. — Kevin McCloud (@Kevin_McCloud) October 27, 2024

Never leave us, Grand Designs.

Thanks for posting that….best thing I’ve seen all year! 😆 — skyblue_england ⬅︎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@skyblue_England) September 17, 2026

I am so in love with this — Fi Rhodes (@RhodesFi32898) September 17, 2026

Thanks for sharing, that was great. — Jasmine Kamaralli (@jkamaralli) September 17, 2026

I’m howling and it’s painful — Kevin Macdonald (@Yorkhippo) September 18, 2026

You can find lots more Dave Forsey – @Bagpuss_org – on Twitter here.

Last word to the good people who run the Grand Designs account on Twitter.

When you spend months planning the perfect social strategy… and then this happens 😂 We’ve had a giggle reading all your replies. Keep them coming! 👀#GrandDesigns https://t.co/VrqHeAOsNm — granddesigns (@granddesigns) September 18, 2026

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Grand Designs is back and people have been busy guessing how this first episode will go – 14 funniest and most totally on-point

Source @Bagpuss_org