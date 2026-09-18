Everyone’s talking about Grand Designs this week and this video condensing every single episode into 96 seconds flat is just brilliantly done
Grand Designs is back on Channel 4 this week and the return – specifically, this particular tweet announcing its return – went wildly viral with people making very educated guesses what will happen in the episode, and very entertaining it was too.
Bryony and Matt are spending £820,000 on a modern, high-performance home on the Cornish coast – designed to meet the highest environmental standards.
Will they pull it off?
📺 NEW Grand Designs | Tonight, 9pm | Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/rzw6nE6MkS
— granddesigns (@granddesigns) September 16, 2026
We’ve written all about that here, and it prompted more than a few people to share this brilliant video condensing every single episode of the Channel 4 show into 96 seconds flat.
It’s the work of Dave Forsey who ‘makes silly games, videos and Photoshoppery’ and – full disclosure – it’s not the first time we’ve shared it and doubtless won’t be the last.
Time to dust this off and share it againhttps://t.co/IrmrKKhaKT
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 16, 2026
Bravo!
And it was so good even the great man liked it a little bit back in the day.
Thank you Dave, Thank you.
— Kevin McCloud (@Kevin_McCloud) October 27, 2024
Never leave us, Grand Designs.
Thanks for posting that….best thing I’ve seen all year! 😆
— skyblue_england ⬅︎🏴 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@skyblue_England) September 17, 2026
I am so in love with this
— Fi Rhodes (@RhodesFi32898) September 17, 2026
Thanks for sharing, that was great.
— Jasmine Kamaralli (@jkamaralli) September 17, 2026
I’m howling and it’s painful
— Kevin Macdonald (@Yorkhippo) September 18, 2026
You can find lots more Dave Forsey – @Bagpuss_org – on Twitter here.
Last word to the good people who run the Grand Designs account on Twitter.
When you spend months planning the perfect social strategy… and then this happens 😂
We’ve had a giggle reading all your replies. Keep them coming! 👀#GrandDesigns https://t.co/VrqHeAOsNm
— granddesigns (@granddesigns) September 18, 2026
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Grand Designs is back and people have been busy guessing how this first episode will go – 14 funniest and most totally on-point
Source @Bagpuss_org