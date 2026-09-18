Entertainment grand designs

Everyone’s talking about Grand Designs this week and this video condensing every single episode into 96 seconds flat is just brilliantly done

Poke Reporter. Updated September 18th, 2026

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Grand Designs is back on Channel 4 this week and the return – specifically, this particular tweet announcing its return – went wildly viral with people making very educated guesses what will happen in the episode, and very entertaining it was too.

We’ve written all about that here, and it prompted more than a few people to share this brilliant video condensing every single episode of the Channel 4 show into 96 seconds flat.

It’s the work of Dave Forsey who ‘makes silly games, videos and Photoshoppery’ and – full disclosure – it’s not the first time we’ve shared it and doubtless won’t be the last.

Bravo!

And it was so good even the great man liked it a little bit back in the day.

Never leave us, Grand Designs.

You can find lots more Dave Forsey – @Bagpuss_org – on Twitter here.

Last word to the good people who run the Grand Designs account on Twitter.

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Grand Designs is back and people have been busy guessing how this first episode will go – 14 funniest and most totally on-point

Source @Bagpuss_org