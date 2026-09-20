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Ed Sheeran addressed the ‘Free Palestine’ controversy at the start of his concert, but it seems he might have just made things even worse

Michael White. Updated September 20th, 2026

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When Ed Sheeran took to the stage at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday night, everyone knew he’d have to address the Macklemore/’Free Palestine’ fiasco that threatened to derail his tour – and career.

And so he did speak about what has been happening – reading a carefully-scripted speech from a teleprompter.

He said:

“Before I play some songs tonight, I hope it’s okay if I say a few words about this last week. I’m used to my music being criticised, and I’m always happy to take that because I’m lucky. A lot of you like my stuff, and to be honest, I’m surprised. I’m not surprised that I’ve even done it. You know, it’s normal.

“But this week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry.

“I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet. My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me. Honouring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour.”

He continued, as reported by the BBC:

“Sheeran said what happened in Israel on 7 October was “horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain”, and what was happening in Gaza was “catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate”.

“My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian lives, of children’s lives, and this systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked.”

He said he was working out how to contribute in a way that would help “victims of these terrible times – and listening and learning, because I do not know enough”.”

Sheeran seemed emotional, and his words might be enough to neutralise the issue for some.

But others deemed Sheeran’s words hollow and scripted, and might actually have made the PR debacle even worse.

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