Ed Sheeran addressed the ‘Free Palestine’ controversy at the start of his concert, but it seems he might have just made things even worse

Entertainment ed sheeran music the US

When Ed Sheeran took to the stage at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday night, everyone knew he’d have to address the Macklemore/’Free Palestine’ fiasco that threatened to derail his tour – and career.

And so he did speak about what has been happening – reading a carefully-scripted speech from a teleprompter.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ed Sheeran opens solo concert with comments about Gaza, says what's happening is 'catastrophic and unjustifiable.' pic.twitter.com/vM1cZHMmx7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 20, 2026

He said:

“Before I play some songs tonight, I hope it’s okay if I say a few words about this last week. I’m used to my music being criticised, and I’m always happy to take that because I’m lucky. A lot of you like my stuff, and to be honest, I’m surprised. I’m not surprised that I’ve even done it. You know, it’s normal. “But this week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry. “I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet. My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me. Honouring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour.”

Here's the angle of Ed Sheeran reading the whole thing from his teleprompter: pic.twitter.com/EQU2fXbUV8 — Wally Rashid (@wallyrashid) September 20, 2026

He continued, as reported by the BBC:

“Sheeran said what happened in Israel on 7 October was “horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain”, and what was happening in Gaza was “catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate”. “My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian lives, of children’s lives, and this systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked.” He said he was working out how to contribute in a way that would help “victims of these terrible times – and listening and learning, because I do not know enough”.”

#EdSheeran tears up at his first show amid the controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal, thanking fans for their support: “I will never stop doing this.” https://t.co/QwEfBx5TNX pic.twitter.com/7AP7B84eae — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 20, 2026

Sheeran seemed emotional, and his words might be enough to neutralise the issue for some.

Poor lad. It honestly broke my heart and my eyes teared hearing his shaky voice. seeing how much pressure was placed on him to take a side. And somehow, he still managed to acknowledge the pain and concerns of both peoples, admit that he doesn’t know enough to pretend otherwise,… https://t.co/g1WVFltZSm — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 20, 2026

Can I say something? Forcing someone like Ed into politics just sucks. He didn’t ask for this he just wanted to play his music https://t.co/3Rv4Xe2xCk — Flagg Mavs (@FlaggMavs) September 20, 2026

But others deemed Sheeran’s words hollow and scripted, and might actually have made the PR debacle even worse.

1.

Oh my God he’s reading from a prompter — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 20, 2026

2.

He seems so genuine as he looks down and reads the script on the teleprompter that went through a PR team, promoter, Robert Kraft, legal team, shareholders, etc. https://t.co/Omr5YKaDND — Wally Rashid (@wallyrashid) September 20, 2026

3.

Are Ed Sheeran’s tears for his career — or the 20,000+ dead children in Gaza and West Bank? Why is he now positioning himself as the victim? Ed Sheeran can get in the bin. https://t.co/eTex707x27 — Francis Awaritefe (@FrancisAwartefe) September 20, 2026

4.

What Ed Sheeran did wrong tonight: – Started with Oct 7th

– Called it a conflict

– Pretended that he didn't know enough

– Both Sides it

– Didn't apologise to Macklemore

– Didn't call it a genocide

– Didn't say FREE PALESTINE

– Used a teleprompter

– Didn't blame Israel — Brandon 🇵🇸 (@Brandons__1) September 20, 2026

5.

You don’t have to be a parrot when it comes from the heart. He’s reading that from a teleprompter. — CAPE (@UniversallyCAPE) September 20, 2026

6.

Oh look he finally gave a ‘political’ statement. I guess this is the ‘free market’ at work. https://t.co/TW3u6xgt1u — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 20, 2026

7.

tbh David Guetta in 2020 seemed more sincere https://t.co/vvpxVbciCx — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 20, 2026

8.

if ur still gonna fence sit just don’t saying anything at all lmfao https://t.co/D9DrepFDga — brandon* (@brndxix) September 20, 2026

9.

i know people are probably tired of this controversy but for what it’s worth, this is a PR statement written by a zionist https://t.co/OghQBH1XiI — matt bernstein (@mattxiv) September 20, 2026

10.

Bruh you can’t read the market-research-tested carefully crafted statement that an extremely overpriced crisis PR firm wrote for you OFF OF A TELEPROMPTER. You’re a musician, at the very least memorize it! https://t.co/bVUy2t17vR — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) September 20, 2026

11.

12.

Imagine thinking reading a boiler plate statement would somehow help you seem more human. @edsheeran is dehumanizing himself, not just Palestinians. https://t.co/QrSPWIw0zp — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد الدين (@aseisfree) September 20, 2026

13.