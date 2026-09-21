Just when you thought Trump had hit peak ‘tinpot dictator’, he’s adding snipers and drone storage to his colossal arch – 24 devastating shots on target

US donald trump

Donald Trump has been very busy campaigning for the midterm elections, which are 43 days away, and are likely to be bad news for the Republican Party.

🚨 BREAKING: Republicans have COLLAPSED in support in the past two weeks. Since Labor Day, their odds of winning the Senate have gone down to only 31% pic.twitter.com/r6LkjhkO8s — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) September 20, 2026

Any other president would be concentrating on voters’ main concerns, such as – you know – dealing with the diarrhoea lettuce, or trying to end the unwinnable war with Iran that’s raised the cost of fuel, and therefore of everything else.

Let’s take a look at what the campaign messages have been from the Oval Office Oaf.

He’s removed the speed limit from small and medium-sized boats.

Trump: A ridiculous boating speed limit of no more than 10mph. That's ridiculous, doesn't sound very exciting. They didn't wanna hurt sharks, it's unbelievable. You can go slightly faster than 10, like 120. It's called signed sealed and delivered pic.twitter.com/UVgsC96rCW — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 17, 2026

He’ll withhold disaster relief if North Carolina doesn’t vote Republican.

Trump tells North Carolinians that he'll withhold FEMA funding needed for hurricane relief unless the candidate he endorsed wins the midterms. pic.twitter.com/oP1eIbiOwX — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 17, 2026

The anti-vax president who suggested somehow getting bleach inside people to kill covid will be able to pick and choose how and where health-related grants are paid.

Breaking News: Federal officials are drafting an executive order that would help cement President Trump’s ability to control billions of dollars in scientific grants funded by the National Institutes of Health. https://t.co/4SKKkayY6P — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 20, 2026

And that’s before you even get into him announcing a deal with Denmark over Greenland, which is the one the US has had since 1951, or wanging on about sharks and electrocution again. The president’s brain may not be missing, but it certainly seems to be misfiring.

On Sunday, in what close observers are calling BS, he announced that the military chiefs had requested an alarming change to his planned enormous Washington DC arch.

Trump says planned arch to have ammunition storage and staging areas for snipers pic.twitter.com/Y1MpaPLO9J — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 20, 2026

This is how he announced the planned ‘upgrade’ to the already ruinously expensive and unnecessary monument to himself.

You don’t know the military people who made this request, by the way. They go to another shark-or-electrocution debating society.

The only way a ‘military official’ came up with this idea is if it came to Pete Hegseth in a dream, not least because it makes no geographical sense

For those who don’t live around here, here’s how stupid this idea is: the arch is planned for a traffic circle within spitting distance of the PENTAGON. The idea of storing ammunition and drones there, and not the PENTAGON, which is a three minute drive away, is beyond dumb. https://t.co/MKjHLJIdXX pic.twitter.com/lOAjY7Rzzw — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 20, 2026

Tweeters dragged the idea to Mar-a-Lago and back. These reactions perfecty captured the absurdity of the plan.

1.

Beyond parody: "At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, planned since the Civil War Era many years ago, at the Receptive Circle adjoining the Arlington Memorial Bridge, into… pic.twitter.com/EHe1a0ujcQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 20, 2026

2.

Everyone who has gone to military school knows that absolutely the best place to put an ammo dump is at a major traffic junction near the heart of your capital city. Reichsfeldmarschall Donald von Bone Spurs strikes again!!! https://t.co/aXLwZ3AnmI — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) September 20, 2026

3.

Has anyone asked our wannabe-dictator why our nation’s capitol needs a massive military drone port and sniper nest? Our healthcare was cut to pay for this. https://t.co/XffZbKrX1W — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 20, 2026

4.

Literally no one asked for any of this shit pic.twitter.com/hmGXHLwwTN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 20, 2026

5.

Oh thank God!

A military complex triumphal arch to go with our military complex ballroom!

We’re saved!!

😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/42jxkGhgKV — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 20, 2026

6.

He wants his Caesars Palace-style arch to have “snipers” on top. https://t.co/1lIB3EK7tX — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 20, 2026

7.

This is an 84-word run-on sentence in which he tells Americans he wants to build an arch in Washington, D.C. that would store ammunition and drones, and even include positions for snipers. That is not a normal feature of a ceremonial monument. It raises obvious questions about… pic.twitter.com/7DZiBgK2DW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 20, 2026

8.

I’m genuinely confused, why does he want to put snipers on an arch in a random suburban park? pic.twitter.com/3lkM6stz4K — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 20, 2026

9.

At the strong request of the military, and for national security reasons, I have agreed to convert my proposed kitchen extension into a top grade military complex/kitchen extension. (CC the council planning committee) pic.twitter.com/IWpjdERwEK — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) September 20, 2026

10.

This is so stupid, what we obviously *should* do is turn Lincoln into a mech who can climb out of the memorial and do battle. https://t.co/63OBiFqAK5 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 20, 2026

11.

Americans: ICE is too violent. Stop turning our country into a Police State! Trump: Best I can do is a sniper arch. pic.twitter.com/1XgcxQKJKt — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 20, 2026

12.