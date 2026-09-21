US donald trump

Just when you thought Trump had hit peak ‘tinpot dictator’, he’s adding snipers and drone storage to his colossal arch – 24 devastating shots on target

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 21st, 2026

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Donald Trump has been very busy campaigning for the midterm elections, which are 43 days away, and are likely to be bad news for the Republican Party.

Any other president would be concentrating on voters’ main concerns, such as – you know – dealing with the diarrhoea lettuce, or trying to end the unwinnable war with Iran that’s raised the cost of fuel, and therefore of everything else.

Let’s take a look at what the campaign messages have been from the Oval Office Oaf.

He’s removed the speed limit from small and medium-sized boats.

He’ll withhold disaster relief if North Carolina doesn’t vote Republican.

The anti-vax president who suggested somehow getting bleach inside people to kill covid will be able to pick and choose how and where health-related grants are paid.

And that’s before you even get into him announcing a deal with Denmark over Greenland, which is the one the US has had since 1951, or wanging on about sharks and electrocution again. The president’s brain may not be missing, but it certainly seems to be misfiring.

On Sunday, in what close observers are calling BS, he announced that the military chiefs had requested an alarming change to his planned enormous Washington DC arch.

This is how he announced the planned ‘upgrade’ to the already ruinously expensive and unnecessary monument to himself.

At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, planned since the Civil War Era many years ago, at the Receptive Circle adjoining the Arlington Memorial Bridge, into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage. There will be no facility like this anywhere in the World. Out of the 59 top cities and Capitals, Washington, D.C., IS THE ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD THAT DOES NOT HAVE A TRIUMPHAL ARCH, but it will now and, by far, the greatest of them all! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

You don’t know the military people who made this request, by the way. They go to another shark-or-electrocution debating society.

The only way a ‘military official’ came up with this idea is if it came to Pete Hegseth in a dream, not least because it makes no geographical sense

Tweeters dragged the idea to Mar-a-Lago and back. These reactions perfecty captured the absurdity of the plan.

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