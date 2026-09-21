Entertainment 80s British TV nostalgia

A classic Bullseye clip went viral because it features one of the most underwhelming star prizes in TV history

David Harris. Updated September 21st, 2026

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The classic darts based 80s TV quiz show Bullseye, hosted by Jim Bowen, regularly drew audiences of 20 million per episode during its peak. It was renowned for including star prizes such as luxury holidays, cars and the iconic speedboats.

But not all star prizes were so, well – starry, as this clip shared by none other than Matt Lucas goes to show.

It’s a great watch.

Great stuff. The comments also hit their mark.

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