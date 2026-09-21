A classic Bullseye clip went viral because it features one of the most underwhelming star prizes in TV history

Entertainment 80s British TV nostalgia

The classic darts based 80s TV quiz show Bullseye, hosted by Jim Bowen, regularly drew audiences of 20 million per episode during its peak. It was renowned for including star prizes such as luxury holidays, cars and the iconic speedboats.

But not all star prizes were so, well – starry, as this clip shared by none other than Matt Lucas goes to show.

It’s a great watch.

good morning pic.twitter.com/9NdpxIHPjN — Matt Lucas HQ (@RealMattLucas) September 18, 2026

Great stuff. The comments also hit their mark.

1.

The life was sucked out of the audience when the doors opened 😂😂 — Vonky (@whelan_tony) September 18, 2026

2.

Prizes never made sense, a speedboat for people who live in a high rise flat, a fitted kitchen between 2, and this utter atrocity of a day out at C&A. — James (@jamesh220279) September 18, 2026

3.

You can't beat a bit o blouson — R3KYL (@KylCameroon) September 18, 2026

4.

You would be fucking raging if you got that — M1lller (@andy_m1ller) September 18, 2026

5.

Wonder if either blokes are on here and can tell us how fuckin devastated they were — Bucks Tales Podcast (@BucksTalesAdge) September 18, 2026

6.

'Where's the fucking speedboat, Jim?!' — Dave Phillips (@DJPSCFC) September 18, 2026

7.

I actually think they wheeled out different prizes for the “what you could have won”. Those prizes were always amazing. No one ever won them. — Matt the Funky Dancer (@GrumpyPants2U) September 18, 2026

8.

2 grand would get you the entire C&A shop stock back then…… — Stephen M Talbot (@foggys916) September 18, 2026

9.