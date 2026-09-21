Politics right-wing

These reactions to the Proclaimers saying people are afraid to speak their minds are on their way to being the takedowns of the week

Poke Reporter. Updated September 21st, 2026

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In case you missed it, the Proclaimers have come out as ‘anti-woke’, with some strong opinions that would make them the ideal gig-mates for Right Said Fred. They could even chat about what it’s like to work with your brother.

With a new album out, the twins most famous for their hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” have been giving interviews, including this one that took a pop at trans rights campaigners.

Someone identifying as a patriot picked up on it and had a little rant of agreement.

The Proclaimers have come out and said people are becoming afraid to speak their minds. I keep seeing it. I’m sick of pretending I don’t. You say the high street doesn’t feel like yours and you’re paranoid. You say a leaflet shouldn’t put someone in hospital and you’re a Nazi. You notice the shop, the boats, the bill, and they look at you like you’re the problem. I’m a dad. I want a country where you can say what you can see. Britain first. Our kids first. That’s not complicated. Does anyone else feel like they’re biting their tongue in their own country now?

Tweeters weighed in, and these comments really stood out.

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We’ll just leave this here.

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