These reactions to the Proclaimers saying people are afraid to speak their minds are on their way to being the takedowns of the week

Politics right-wing

In case you missed it, the Proclaimers have come out as ‘anti-woke’, with some strong opinions that would make them the ideal gig-mates for Right Said Fred. They could even chat about what it’s like to work with your brother.

With a new album out, the twins most famous for their hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” have been giving interviews, including this one that took a pop at trans rights campaigners.

The Proclaimers have hit back at the “trans lobby” and warned that people are becoming afraid to speak their minds. Craig and Charlie Reid say their new album tackles cancel culture, gender politics and the “imperilment of free speech”. https://t.co/UFFUUzSIJG pic.twitter.com/bV6r7IgApR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 20, 2026

Someone identifying as a patriot picked up on it and had a little rant of agreement.

Tweeters weighed in, and these comments really stood out.

1.

What do Wet Wet Wet, Bay City Rollers and Deacon Blue have to say about this. They’ve been suspiciously quiet https://t.co/cQaqJ2FmQB — Florence Lox (@floboflo) September 20, 2026

2.

‘Next week, Frankie Goes to Hollywood talk to us about Norway’s latest interest rate policies’ https://t.co/hQQgg3ZUji — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 20, 2026

3.

Next week "A Flock of Seagull's" will be announcing their policy on chip theft and fiscal responsibility. https://t.co/wi9JFmJ5RG — (@DarrenJame6bla) September 20, 2026

4.

Lol – laughable bollocks. Afraid to speak? You people never STOP moaning, feeling sorry for yourselves, blaming others for your own shortcomings and waving the victim card.. — Zokko (@Zokko18) September 20, 2026

5.

If you " Speak your mind " This is what happens …. pic.twitter.com/6abnTUCUlN — The Rt miserable Malc Peters (@Malcolm02792388) September 20, 2026

6.

In reality, we have the opposite problem – folk speak their mind far too much We need a little more civility and consideration — Paul Taylor (@PaulfrYorkshire) September 20, 2026

7.

So then, dad, what exactly is it that you want to say that you think you’re not allowed to say? I’ll bet it’s really fucking racist. Go on, say it. Have some guts instead of whining. — TransPennine ️‍⚧️️‍ (@ChantAngle64) September 20, 2026

8.

I was going to say I'd like to know what Simple Minds think, but we are treated to that every day from these right wing accounts. — Will Swain (@WillSwain70) September 20, 2026

9.

Whoa! Really?

This could be as big as when Freddy & the Dreamers commented on the devaluation of the pound. — lostinfens (@lostinfens1) September 20, 2026

10.

Do you notice how you heard nothing out of these dorks for decades, until they started repeating and endorsing the newspapers’ nasty bullshit pic.twitter.com/0To8BFiOLg — Flying_Rodent (@flying_rodent) September 20, 2026

11.

one of the most cynical ways to advertise an album ive ever seen — lyra (@exit_everything) September 20, 2026

12.

Funny how all these people who are afraid to speak their minds never seem to shut the fuck up. — James Timoney (@JTimoney1969) September 20, 2026

13.

I can understand why Simple Minds have stayed silent, but surely Big Country would have an opinion. — Angela (@AngelaYorks) September 20, 2026

14.

Being on this app, I dont think anyone has any difficulty in speaking their minds. However tiny that may be. — Tim Clark (@timclark59) September 20, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

I'm just here for the Ed Sheeran supporters who think musicians should stay out of politics. — Francis Dunne (@limerickblog) September 20, 2026

READ MORE

Right Said Fred’s reaction to public defibrillators was shockingly dense – 15 heartfelt responses

Image Screengrab