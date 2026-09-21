US donald trump greenland

Trump’s ‘new’ Greenland deal is the one the US made in 1951, and the facepalms were visible from Nuuk to the White House – 21 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 21st, 2026

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It’s almost nine months since Donald Trump got it into his head that the US needs sovereignty over Greenland for its security, leading him to make this highly alarming announcement.

Being the statesmanlike individual he is, he kept the conversation civil and tightly focused on the facts. Ha – as if! He lay awake at night, posting memes.

Truth Social post by Trump showing him planting a US flag on Greenland, flanked by Vance and Rubio.

That man has the nuclear codes.

At the weekend, however, he posted a triumphant announcement about Greenland that looked like a very rare Trump win.

Could Denmark have caved under the sheer brilliance of Trump’s Art of the Deal, or simply become cowed in the face of Pete Hegseth’s testosterone levels? Erm – no.

Apart from claiming his new deal ‘has no end’, which is probably an inaccurate claim – or, in other words, a big fat lie – it looks like the 1951 deal, which remained in place even after the threats. That deal was set to last as long as Nato exists, which probably applies to the new one, too.

Twitter became Facepalm Central.

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