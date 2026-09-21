Trump’s ‘new’ Greenland deal is the one the US made in 1951, and the facepalms were visible from Nuuk to the White House – 21 favourites

US donald trump greenland

It’s almost nine months since Donald Trump got it into his head that the US needs sovereignty over Greenland for its security, leading him to make this highly alarming announcement.

🚨BREAKING: Trump announces plan to ANNEX Greenland. pic.twitter.com/8DGnU2blOA — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 4, 2026

Being the statesmanlike individual he is, he kept the conversation civil and tightly focused on the facts. Ha – as if! He lay awake at night, posting memes.

OH MY GOSH! He actually just posted this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Un23TK4fBE — George (@BehizyTweets) January 20, 2026

NEWS: President Trump trolls Greenland with a meme of himself glancing at the Arctic Island with the words: “Hello, Greenland!” 👀 pic.twitter.com/FGZLqkvTWm — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 22, 2026

That man has the nuclear codes.

At the weekend, however, he posted a triumphant announcement about Greenland that looked like a very rare Trump win.

BREAKING NEWS: I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2026

Could Denmark have caved under the sheer brilliance of Trump’s Art of the Deal, or simply become cowed in the face of Pete Hegseth’s testosterone levels? Erm – no.

It’s like 1951 but in 2026. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/TcD1kSuZ84 — Mason (@masonisonx) September 19, 2026

Apart from claiming his new deal ‘has no end’, which is probably an inaccurate claim – or, in other words, a big fat lie – it looks like the 1951 deal, which remained in place even after the threats. That deal was set to last as long as Nato exists, which probably applies to the new one, too.

After months of threats to annex Greenland, Trump is now celebrating his “historic” Greenland deal. Let's look at the details: – Greenland remains Greenland

– Danish sovereignty remains

– Greenlanders retain their right to self-determination

– The US can maintain and expand its… pic.twitter.com/VyRv3wMUPK — Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) September 19, 2026

Twitter became Facepalm Central.

1.

BREAKING NEWS: TRUMP SIGNS DEAL WITH HAWAIIAN ROYAL FAMILY FOR PERMANENT ACCESS TO PACIFIC ISLAND CHAIN — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 19, 2026

2.

Congratulations to Donald Trump for discovering an agreement that has been in place since 1951 and claiming to have just made it himself. Now that's what I call statesmanship. https://t.co/HebsBBjPkd — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 19, 2026

3.

He did it!! President Trump has just got France to agree to sell us Louisiana Territory #ArtoftheDeal #Winning — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) September 19, 2026

4.

trump just signed an agreement with japan and Germany to end WWII. Japan now gets parts of China and Germany gets to keep half of Poland in the deal, even though Poland and China didn't know about the deal. this is the 65th war that trump has ended.

thank you for your… pic.twitter.com/lxcXTrzNza — david D. (@secretsqrl123) September 20, 2026

5.

So in a huge deal with the Sun & the Moon we have agreed that the Sun will rise and day will follow night and then later the Sun will set and night will follow day. It’s an historic deal that will bring future days and nights to the American people and the rest of the World. — Sheldon Miller (@SheldonMiller) September 19, 2026

6.

Yes! Trump has gotten Spain to agree to give us The Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Guam — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) September 19, 2026

7.

Trump can’t even control his bowels https://t.co/siwx5ST36E — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) September 19, 2026

8.

Denmark literally did this lmao https://t.co/sVlWvCXFt6 pic.twitter.com/wJr5K86Q8N — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 19, 2026

9.

Breaking: Trump signs agreement with British Crown recognising former British colonies to be free, sovereign, and independent states. Flagging imminent agreements with France and Spain on southern territories. — Stephen Spencer (@sspencer_63) September 20, 2026

10.

BREAKING: Donald Trump and King Canute have reached a deal over strategic military control of Greenland pic.twitter.com/I8rqDt8ONy — Hyjinx (@Hyjinx48) September 19, 2026

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