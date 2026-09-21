Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson

A diner at Jeremy Clarkson’s pub protested at the price but he wasn’t sticking it to the man quite so devastatingly as he suggested

Poke Reporter. Updated September 21st, 2026

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Jeremy Clarkson isn’t just farming these days he also owns his own pub, The Farmer’s Dog, just near Burford in west Oxfordshire, apparently.

We’ve not been there but we can imagine the sort of person who would.

Except in this case we don’t to imagine, because Farmer’s Dog diner Rick Gannon went on Twitter to highlight quite how expensive it is. So much so that he told everyone he’d be keeping the glass.

Except it wasn’t quite sticking it to the man as that first might appear.

But mostly this, especially this.

Oof.

UPDATE: And here he is (no, not Clarkson) talking about the food, and it turns out he wasn’t so unhappy with it as that earlier tweet might have suggested.

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This particular vision of ‘student life’ in 2026 prompted an especially no nonsense reply and it’ll make you proud to be British

Source @Rickgannon