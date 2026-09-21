A diner at Jeremy Clarkson’s pub protested at the price but he wasn’t sticking it to the man quite so devastatingly as he suggested

Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson isn’t just farming these days he also owns his own pub, The Farmer’s Dog, just near Burford in west Oxfordshire, apparently.

We’ve not been there but we can imagine the sort of person who would.

Except in this case we don’t to imagine, because Farmer’s Dog diner Rick Gannon went on Twitter to highlight quite how expensive it is. So much so that he told everyone he’d be keeping the glass.

I’m keeping the glass!

Went to Jeremy Clarksons Pub The Farmers Dog for Sunday lunch. There were 4 of us, this is how much it cost. pic.twitter.com/k0WaNcHv2x — Rick gannon (@Rickgannon) September 20, 2026

Except it wasn’t quite sticking it to the man as that first might appear.

Look at what you ordered ffs, prices to each item are very reasonable. You are just greedy goblins — Joe Howell (@JoeHowell5) September 20, 2026

Honestly there is nothing worse than when you knowingly order food and drink and get charged an agreed price for it😡 — Ruined Football Shirts (@ruinedshirts) September 20, 2026

Goes to a gastro pub serving farm fresh produce in the Cotswolds, orders 9 drinks and meals for 4 people with desserts and complains that it costs £300. It’s not Wetherspoons. Do you want them to just give it you? https://t.co/gQJoKKfYml — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) September 20, 2026

You’ve got a receipt the length of the bible mate no fucking wonder! 😂 — Jimmy (@Jimomthytimbers) September 20, 2026

4 of you, you buy x2 sharing plates, so that would be for 4? Then you order more main meals, that's not lunch, that's a banquet — Glesga (@Glesgamk7) September 20, 2026

But mostly this, especially this.

“I’m keeping the glass!” … well yeah, you paid for it you div pic.twitter.com/sPjycxVBRb — LetsTalkFootball (@FootieThinking) September 20, 2026

Oof.

UPDATE: And here he is (no, not Clarkson) talking about the food, and it turns out he wasn’t so unhappy with it as that earlier tweet might have suggested.

It cost over £300 for lunch at Jeremy Clarksons The Farmers Dog. But was it worth it? #rickgannon pic.twitter.com/2pevjkd34q — Rick gannon (@Rickgannon) September 21, 2026

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Source @Rickgannon