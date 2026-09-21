Politics ed davey

Ed Davey’s attempt to rally the troops at the Lib Dem conference with their calamitous new slogan fell humiliatingly flat on its face

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2026

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To the Lib Dem conference in Brighton now – what do you mean you didn’t know there was a Lib Dem conference going on? – where Ed Davey was doing his bit to rally the troops.

Battling against claims that he is leading his party into irrelevance, it’s fair to say Davey didn’t quite energise the room to the extent that he was presumably hoping. Quite the opposite in fact.

And these people surely said it best.

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To conclude.

And finally …

Source @PolitlcsUK