Ed Davey’s attempt to rally the troops at the Lib Dem conference with their calamitous new slogan fell humiliatingly flat on its face

Politics ed davey

To the Lib Dem conference in Brighton now – what do you mean you didn’t know there was a Lib Dem conference going on? – where Ed Davey was doing his bit to rally the troops.

Battling against claims that he is leading his party into irrelevance, it’s fair to say Davey didn’t quite energise the room to the extent that he was presumably hoping. Quite the opposite in fact.

🚨 WATCH: Ed Davey says Reform UK should know the Lib Dems “won’t give up the fight” “We care, we fight, we care, we fight, we care, we fight!” pic.twitter.com/4aGslAC9oS — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 19, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Must be a strong contender for shittest political slogan of all time. https://t.co/aTrHSks6q7 — Nick Dixon (@NickDixon) September 19, 2026

2.

The deputy head of the geography department after three pints of Landlord. https://t.co/YmzcGX2o0X — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) September 19, 2026

3.

This would still be shit even if it was a year 4 assembly. https://t.co/PSnxIQe0EY — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) September 21, 2026

4.

Just another boomer holiday park politician. He looks like he’s about to start calling out the bingo numbers. https://t.co/ROSpfFYhd3 — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) September 19, 2026

5.

Didn’t fucking well fight for the sub postmasters though, did you @EdwardJDavey ? https://t.co/wJgf6O9VsR — PonteJack (@somersetlevel) September 19, 2026

6.

Excruciating. His Liz Truss conference moment! That. Is. A. Disgrace. https://t.co/H29Ocx553T — Iain Dale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 ⚒️ (@IainDale) September 20, 2026

7.

I think we are witnessing the end of big Ed!

These are serious times requiring serious leadership. I don’t know how luxurious the times would have to be to warrant this man as a leader, but they are a long long long way from here. https://t.co/vsg81TRiKf — Paul Cox (@PaulCoxComedy) September 20, 2026

8.

9.

It’s quite sad Ed actually thinks he could lead a country, by the sounds of it he can’t even lead a chant. https://t.co/vwoyaVGhF0 — Thomas Brooks (@ThomasBrooksUK) September 19, 2026

To conclude.

This is absolutely excruciating. pic.twitter.com/hpLopkQu6D — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) September 21, 2026

And finally …

Ed Davey really does remind me of Mr Tumble.

But more cringe. pic.twitter.com/SqiFRd4UZm — Amaar Shahzada (@AmaarShahzada) September 19, 2026

Source @PolitlcsUK