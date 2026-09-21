‘Tell me the thing that gives you the ick that you’re embarrassed to admit’ – 21 pet peeves

Life people

As anyone who has to be around other people can testify, people can be really irritating. There’s the chewing, the loud breathing, the Jimmy Carr laugh – you know how it goes.

We’re fully aware that for every little thing that gets on our nerves, there’s someone who finds us so annoying it’s giving them a tic – or the ick, as @samsclubhouse put it.

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It seems that everything gets on somebody’s last nerve, and these replies captured the mood.

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