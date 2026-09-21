Celebrity ed sheeran Laura Kuenssberg

Laura Kuenssberg asked if it’s really the job of celebrities to get involved in complicated politics and ended up schooled into next week.

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Ed Sheeran has been busy doing his utmost to get his tour back on track after it was plunged into turmoil by support act Macklemore’s removal for shouting ‘free Palestine’ at a concert.

It was naturally a topic of discussion on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC1 Sunday morning politics show, where the presenter wondered if it was the job of celebrities like Sheeran to get involved in ‘very, very controversial, difficult, complicated issues’.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because these replies surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

READ MORE

Bridget Phillipson had the perfect clapback to Laura Kuenssberg quoting Jim Ratcliffe’s hot take on the UK

Source @DarrenBar88