Laura Kuenssberg asked if it’s really the job of celebrities to get involved in complicated politics and ended up schooled into next week.

Celebrity ed sheeran Laura Kuenssberg

Ed Sheeran has been busy doing his utmost to get his tour back on track after it was plunged into turmoil by support act Macklemore’s removal for shouting ‘free Palestine’ at a concert.

It was naturally a topic of discussion on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC1 Sunday morning politics show, where the presenter wondered if it was the job of celebrities like Sheeran to get involved in ‘very, very controversial, difficult, complicated issues’.

Laura Kuenssberg: “Is it for people who are singers, songwriters, artists to be taking public positions on very very controversial, difficult, complicated issues” THE most stupid, ridiculous, uninformed, ignorant question I have ever heard. #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/f0coMFyIuK — Darren Parkinson 🌍💚🤘 (@DarrenBar88) September 20, 2026

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because these replies surely said it best.

1.

Laura Kuenssberg: “Is it for people who are singers, songwriters, artists to be taking public positions on very very controversial, difficult, complicated issues” THE most stupid, ridiculous, uninformed, ignorant question I have ever heard. #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/f0coMFyIuK — Darren Parkinson 🌍💚🤘 (@DarrenBar88) September 20, 2026

2.

This is a fair question. Musicians have always steered clear of politics. Oh, except Woody Guthrie, Gil Scott-Heron, Dylan, Marley, Lennon, The Clash, Nina Simone, Public Enemy, The Specials, The Manics, Tracy Chapman, Fela Kuti, Curtis Mayfield, NWA, The Jam, Billy Bragg… https://t.co/hRlezce5Nv — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) September 20, 2026

3.

No singers ever opposed the Vietnam War, sang about poverty, oppression, exploitation, war, strikes, deportations, racism, false imprisonment. Guthrie, Dylan, Baez, Scott-Heron, the Specials, Tracy Chapman , Billie Holliday…don’t exist. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) September 20, 2026

4.

I don’t know, ask Bob Dylan , Joan Baez, John Lennon, Akala, Laura…. https://t.co/9kLlSFyecP — Thelma Walker (@Thelma_DWalker) September 20, 2026

5.

Some of the most powerful music ever written and performed has been for the sake of justice and against inhumanity. https://t.co/9DvTnS0MWz — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) September 20, 2026

6.

They got Bob Dylan and Walter Kronkite. We got Ed Sheeran and Laura Kuenssberg. — shatners (@shatners144143) September 20, 2026

7.

The below is a staggering statement from Laura Kuenssberg. It indicates that she has next to no understanding of popular music & culture in the UK or anywhere. Has she never heard of any of the great protest songs & artists commenting on some of the big issues of their times? https://t.co/2IRzH8BpbM — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) September 20, 2026

8.

'Free Nelson Mandela' by The Specials literally energised an entire countries freedom.

LK would prefer you didn't remember that. https://t.co/MrxdfJO6Wh — Ian Prowse (@IanProwse) September 21, 2026

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Bridget Phillipson had the perfect clapback to Laura Kuenssberg quoting Jim Ratcliffe’s hot take on the UK

Source @DarrenBar88