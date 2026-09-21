Life students university

This particular vision of ‘student life’ in 2026 prompted an especially no nonsense reply and it’ll make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2026

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It’s been a long time since we ever indulged in something called student life, and even then it wasn’t that studenty to be honest (and more fool us).

And it certainly wasn’t anything like this, a vision of student life shared by over on Twitter (they appear to be from Portugal but that doesn’t mean they are studying there now, obviously).

And it prompted this especially no-nonsense reply with a rather different vision of young people today, and if it doesn’t make you proud to be British then we don’t know what will (probably best not to watch while trying to eat your breakfast. Or lunch. Or indeed any meal).

Britannia rules the bloody waves.

And these people surely said it best.

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All for charity though, right?

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A Reform UK-er got super excited by all these Union Jacks put up in Portsmouth and these 17 A++ replies surely said it best

Source @ephhemere