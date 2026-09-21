This particular vision of ‘student life’ in 2026 prompted an especially no nonsense reply and it’ll make you proud to be British

Life students university

It’s been a long time since we ever indulged in something called student life, and even then it wasn’t that studenty to be honest (and more fool us).

And it certainly wasn’t anything like this, a vision of student life shared by over on Twitter (they appear to be from Portugal but that doesn’t mean they are studying there now, obviously).

And it prompted this especially no-nonsense reply with a rather different vision of young people today, and if it doesn’t make you proud to be British then we don’t know what will (probably best not to watch while trying to eat your breakfast. Or lunch. Or indeed any meal).

Britannia rules the bloody waves.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Don’t get people who choose to live in those sterile student accoms their entire time at uni I won’t lie, if you’ve got a few mates you’ll honestly never have better memories than the ones you make in some shit digs leathered after a night out https://t.co/QYNfdcDLnc — chuck bass (@THEZONEEEEEE) September 19, 2026

2.

makes you proud to be british — Soylama (@verybadadvice0) September 20, 2026

3.

Crease every time at this video just at the sounds. The burping, the gushing streams of vomit, the little breaths and “ahh”s in-between and the silence in the background fucking quality — Alessandro Fookofi (@biggreengrapes) September 20, 2026

4.

Best thing about this video is you can rewatch it and focus on a different lads journey each time — LK (@N17Kysi) September 20, 2026

5.

It’s not even sick 🤢 it’s just beer coming back up — Gary (@Garyb28Gary) September 19, 2026

6.

Ain’t laughed like that this year I reckon seen it before as well but still. Mental idea — – (@sharpy9894) September 19, 2026

7.

Laughing my head off. Just the audio track from this alone is pure poetry https://t.co/Srk4vQijBp — Bob L’Eponge (@GirlPissSipper) September 20, 2026

8.

“Harold! The neighbor are vomitting in the garden again!” — Cecilia Oswell (@Oswell1993) September 19, 2026

9.

Hahaha. Celebrity death match we used to call this. I once watched someone drink a pint of vodka – kept it down for about 30 seconds then it wasn’t. Alongside his cheese toastie lol. — RuleScaler (@geepjay99) September 20, 2026

10.

I’ve watched the first 30 seconds and I already know what happens. Not sure I need to see it on camera. 😂😂😭 https://t.co/jixfFandtw — Thunder At Twilight (@x3notrope) September 20, 2026

11.

Their trainers must have been written off after this — Njmc95 (@ncmc95) September 20, 2026

All for charity though, right?

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A Reform UK-er got super excited by all these Union Jacks put up in Portsmouth and these 17 A++ replies surely said it best

Source @ephhemere