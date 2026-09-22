Politics donald trump

The pushback against Trump’s attack on the media left his words hilariously drowned out by a helicopter – 26 cheers to the rafters

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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Donald Trump is known for his attacks on media outlets that don’t indulge in the type of arse-kissing he thinks he deserves, and he most often takes out his petulance on female reporters.

Here he is hitting out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for the crime of doing her job.

In an escalation of hostilities, and a clear breach of the First Amendment of the US Constitution, the president has now banned three news outlets – CNN, MS NOW, and Politico – from entering the White House or being part of the travelling press pool that reports on his actions.

In a rare display of solidarity, the other main news broadcasters, including Fox, announced that they wouldn’t take part in the TV press pool to cover for CNN, which was scheduled to report on Monday’s activities.

By chance, Trump was performing the official opening of his ruinously expensive and unnecessary granite and marble helipad. With no TV press pool, the White House broadcast was the only one available – and somebody forgot to place a microphone close enough to catch the doubtless rambling speech over the noise of the nearby helicopter.

Sound up!

Fair play to Newsmax for pointing out that Trump has entered the FO stage after years of FA.

The internet, understandably, found it hilarious.

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