The pushback against Trump’s attack on the media left his words hilariously drowned out by a helicopter – 26 cheers to the rafters

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump is known for his attacks on media outlets that don’t indulge in the type of arse-kissing he thinks he deserves, and he most often takes out his petulance on female reporters.

Here he is hitting out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for the crime of doing her job.

Kaitlan Collins reminds Donald Trump that he agreed to abide by Supreme Court decisions just a few days and he flies off the handle, berating her and her news organization. This pathetic little bully needs to be impeached and fired ASAP. pic.twitter.com/IctJZ8bb6Q — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) April 14, 2025

In an escalation of hostilities, and a clear breach of the First Amendment of the US Constitution, the president has now banned three news outlets – CNN, MS NOW, and Politico – from entering the White House or being part of the travelling press pool that reports on his actions.

Trump announces he is banning CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House in a blatant violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution. pic.twitter.com/W0qSqpO2HU — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 18, 2026

In a rare display of solidarity, the other main news broadcasters, including Fox, announced that they wouldn’t take part in the TV press pool to cover for CNN, which was scheduled to report on Monday’s activities.

Breaking News: Major TV networks — ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC — agreed to suspend their pooled coverage of President Trump after the White House blocked CNN from its duties. https://t.co/pyHbL9VwwD — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 21, 2026

By chance, Trump was performing the official opening of his ruinously expensive and unnecessary granite and marble helipad. With no TV press pool, the White House broadcast was the only one available – and somebody forgot to place a microphone close enough to catch the doubtless rambling speech over the noise of the nearby helicopter.

Sound up!

LMFAO — Trump is holding an event at the White House right now but there's no audio because the press pool isn't there. The Newsmax host notes that this is an example of Trump's attacks on the press "backfiring just a little bit" pic.twitter.com/dAy1dvDvFL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2026

Fair play to Newsmax for pointing out that Trump has entered the FO stage after years of FA.

The internet, understandably, found it hilarious.

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I’m begging you all to watch this, he’s just yelling into the void. Funniest outcome possible. https://t.co/iie7eNXj79 — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) September 21, 2026

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Old man shouts at cloud. https://t.co/lUHFoumN7s — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 21, 2026

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He’s gonna love this when Natalie shows it to him later https://t.co/FvbLZAhsXp — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 21, 2026

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Oh God this is so good https://t.co/T5Fy7FhQQG — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 21, 2026

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LOL, You hate to see it https://t.co/mgk7Jkg3qU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 21, 2026

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Maybe there is a silver lining to trump’s attacks on the free press. We can’t hear the bullshit spewing out of his butthole mouth. He never sounded better. Now if only we couldn’t see him either. As in forever. https://t.co/r3kPvDNztQ — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) September 21, 2026

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Oh, the networks might've found the most effective leverage any human has weaponized against Trump to date. https://t.co/4ad2MVtSGO — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) September 21, 2026

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Bwahahahahahaha this is fucking perfect!! https://t.co/zDXHVq5bPz — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 21, 2026

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Shit like this used to be script material for SNL. I cannot believe this is real life. https://t.co/KWhdwCg9xP — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) September 21, 2026

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