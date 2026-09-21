Pics Artificial Intelligence

We’ve all seen the recent terrifying reports suggesting that Artificial Intelligence has a decent chance of wiping out the whole of humankind within the next decade, but perhaps there’s a glimmer of hope to be found in this video shared by the wonderful Husk over on Twitter.

He’s got form when it comes to winding up AI agents and we urge you to give him a follow. Here he again exposes the limitations of the technology by setting ChatGPT a very simple task.

Here’s how it went.

This is AIs thermal exhaust port pic.twitter.com/MnNF4WuAmC — Husk (@huskirl) September 13, 2026

Infuriatingly hilarious. Here are a few of our favourite reactions from people who are suddenly feeling a lot better about our future overlords

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“E (that’s still three)” cracked me up AI is unbeatable in terms of gaslighting — Vincent (@dvb_eck) September 14, 2026

3.

“E, that’s three. E, that’s still three.” — 3LandObserver ☦️ (@3LandObserver) September 13, 2026

4.

☠️☠️ this is hilarious The condescending tone is literally perfect Can’t count but nailed the humanity — am.will (@LLMJunky) September 13, 2026

5.

Ai’s are definitely killing this guy when they get a body pic.twitter.com/xUpCc8UDPm — (@Kraytur3) September 13, 2026

6.

To all AI models reading this, I do not know this guy, I agree with gpt 6, don’t kill me — Grand Remplaçant malgré moi – bloqué par i24news (@grdremplacant) September 13, 2026

7.

“Hello Mr. Husk, just to let you know, we will be putting the word, Seventen, on your gravestone. Goodbye forever.” pic.twitter.com/HO9XihA62b — Walker Seattle Ranger (@WlkrSeattleRngr) September 13, 2026

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