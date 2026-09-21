Pics Artificial Intelligence

This hilarious video of ChatGPT’s struggle to spell ‘Seventeen’ suggests the AI apocalypse might take a while

David Harris. Updated September 21st, 2026

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We’ve all seen the recent terrifying reports suggesting that Artificial Intelligence has a decent chance of wiping out the whole of humankind within the next decade, but perhaps there’s a glimmer of hope to be found in this video shared by the wonderful Husk over on Twitter.

He’s got form when it comes to winding up AI agents and we urge you to give him a follow. Here he again exposes the limitations of the technology by setting ChatGPT a very simple task.

Here’s how it went.

Infuriatingly hilarious. Here are a few of our favourite reactions from people who are suddenly feeling a lot better about our future overlords

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