Dr Oz tried to explain why Trump banning media outlets isn’t a First Amendment violation and immediately made the case for why it is

Politics donald trump dr. oz media ban

The White House has stopped admitting the media inside. Well, some of the media.

As of this week, MS NOW, CNN and Politico have been barred from entering the White House and covering Donald Trump.

As much as that might sound like a relief, it is also a clear violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Trump is saying the quiet part out loud. He doesn’t want to deal with anyone who might dare question or criticize his decision making.

Trump says he’s “banning the free press” pic.twitter.com/FKX83plutb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2026

It’s a scary thought. One that should not be supported. And yet, Trump’s cronies are falling right in line.

Most notably, his Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says the ban is totally fine. Don’t worry about a thing.

Q: Don’t you think that Trump banning media outlets from the White House is a violation of the First Amendment? Dr Oz: He doesn’t ban them. He just doesn’t want them around him. pic.twitter.com/6b58F923Q0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 19, 2026

Dr. Oz is a former TV doctor who is now making life-altering health decisions about millions of Americans. He is pretty much at the top of the list of people who should be questioned.

His word salad response to banning a free press just brought up more questions than it answered.

1.

Oprah owes America a big apology for giving us Dr Oz https://t.co/j4s1gDUgAg — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 19, 2026

2.

This guy continues to embarrass himself. He was better when he played TV doctor and sold vitamins. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) September 19, 2026

3.

Oh, I see the difference. Trump doesn’t ban CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House. He just doesn’t allow them in the White House. https://t.co/mI1skdNOC0 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) September 19, 2026

4.

Dr Oz is a liar, Trump absolutely banned the news, as was found out today when he has their press passes confiscated by security. Oz lies when his lips move — Colette Flanigan (@coletteflan47) September 19, 2026

5.

Oh is this another “you just didn’t understand what he meant” special? Lovely — Tans (@Tan5oneR) September 19, 2026

6.

I hope that useless quack ends up in prison with the rest of the traitors. — Archie Bell (@archiebell86) September 19, 2026

7.

Wtf do you think “ban” means, numbnuts https://t.co/EKUW1dOpP1 — Nakai Targaryen (Covie Canon/ACOIAF) (@NakaiCanon) September 20, 2026

8.