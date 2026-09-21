Politics donald trump dr. oz media ban

Dr Oz tried to explain why Trump banning media outlets isn’t a First Amendment violation and immediately made the case for why it is

Saul Hutson. Updated September 21st, 2026

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The White House has stopped admitting the media inside. Well, some of the media.

As of this week, MS NOW, CNN and Politico have been barred from entering the White House and covering Donald Trump.

As much as that might sound like a relief, it is also a clear violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Trump is saying the quiet part out loud. He doesn’t want to deal with anyone who might dare question or criticize his decision making.

It’s a scary thought. One that should not be supported. And yet, Trump’s cronies are falling right in line.

Most notably, his Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says the ban is totally fine. Don’t worry about a thing.

Dr. Oz is a former TV doctor who is now making life-altering health decisions about millions of Americans. He is pretty much at the top of the list of people who should be questioned.

His word salad response to banning a free press just brought up more questions than it answered.

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