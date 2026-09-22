Politics donald trump US Zohran Mamdani

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani had to listen to Donald Trump blather on about himself and his face is this week’s most hilariously relatable thing

Saul Hutson. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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More than anything, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is known for his vibrant smile and relentless energy. So it’s notable when all of the sudden he shows up at a press conference with resting bitch face.

Hmmm, what on earth could have possibly caused such a dramatic turn of events?

President Trump visited the mayor’s official residence in New York, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president had visited Gracie Mansion since Ronald Reagan met with Ed Koch in 1981.

The historic meeting was another example of the President’s seeming infatuation with impressing Mamdani. They focused on federal support for a massive housing development the New York City borough of Queens.

After their hour-and-a-half meeting, Mamdani explicitly permitted news outlets that face restrictions at the White House to cover the press briefing alongside Trump.

That didn’t stop Trump from hitting his usual talking points. It also didn’t stop Mamdani from reacting for the rest of the world on our behalf.

Twitter was basking in the relatability.

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