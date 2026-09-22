New York mayor Zohran Mamdani had to listen to Donald Trump blather on about himself and his face is this week’s most hilariously relatable thing

Politics donald trump US Zohran Mamdani

More than anything, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is known for his vibrant smile and relentless energy. So it’s notable when all of the sudden he shows up at a press conference with resting bitch face.

Hmmm, what on earth could have possibly caused such a dramatic turn of events?

President Trump visited the mayor’s official residence in New York, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president had visited Gracie Mansion since Ronald Reagan met with Ed Koch in 1981.

The historic meeting was another example of the President’s seeming infatuation with impressing Mamdani. They focused on federal support for a massive housing development the New York City borough of Queens.

After their hour-and-a-half meeting, Mamdani explicitly permitted news outlets that face restrictions at the White House to cover the press briefing alongside Trump.

That didn’t stop Trump from hitting his usual talking points. It also didn’t stop Mamdani from reacting for the rest of the world on our behalf.

Mamdani stares into the middle distance as Trump responds to a question about his ban on the free press by ranting about his economic record and how great his war in Iran is going pic.twitter.com/QMjvHkgAfB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2026

Twitter was basking in the relatability.

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Who the hell can listen to him blabber on and on and on like this and walk away thinking, “yes, that man should be president.” — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 21, 2026

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My man just wants to go back to filling holes https://t.co/mnQvePoTHk — ♡ (@emkenobi) September 21, 2026

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He looks like he’s trying so hard not to laugh — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) September 21, 2026

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He’s like, “I can’t save this man. This ain’t normal. He’s crazy.” — Crosby Tatum (@crosbyt123) September 21, 2026

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I feel bad for Mamdani having to stand there listening to this crazy rant. He’s done so much good for this city and this world. He doesn’t deserve this kind of torture. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) September 21, 2026

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