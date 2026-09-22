We’ve featured no end of JD Vance burns but Fox News just did this and it’s properly savage

US Fox News JD Vance

JD Vance has been out on the campaigning trail begging voters not to give them the utter drubbing in the November midterms that the Trump administration deserves.

And we’re starting to think the VP might need to get himself some fresh material.

Not only because of this pisspoor joke that we’ve already written about over here, but because he ran out of steam so agonisingly that Fox News – Fox News! – was moved to do this.

LOL — Fox News cuts away from Vance’s speech and a host says, “we will bring you back to this rally if he starts to make news” pic.twitter.com/jZM6pqbuYA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2026

Absolutely savage.

1.

Fox News decided to put Democracy over Bullshit. I never thought I’d say this… Well done @FoxNews . https://t.co/gYPyBje5ky — Not Your Average Liberal (@NotAvgLiberal) September 21, 2026

2.

Fox interrupts Vance’s speech – decides viewers don’t need to see it. https://t.co/n6EOy9fbCz — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 21, 2026

3.

Fox news is trash but, on SOME level, they must recognize the attack on journalism and this is how they are fighting back. I’ve never seen the president or vice president basically get the “yeah whatever” treatment and cut off. Fox news did that. FOX. Thats insane lol — Zach wrote… (@ZachWds17) September 21, 2026

4.

Imagine selling your soul to be Donald Trump’s heir and Fox News tells its audience that you’re just incredibly boring https://t.co/IMobJVKMTH — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) September 21, 2026

5.

Trump und Vance haben Fox News verloren. It’s over. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/m3bxp3G8sL — Fabian Pimminger (@i_am_fabs) September 21, 2026

6.

And JD Vance thinks he can be president one day. Laughable. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) September 21, 2026

7.

When you lost Fox News. 🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏 https://t.co/1OwMwL6x50 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) September 21, 2026

8.

When you’ve lost Fox. 🤭

You can’t see me, but I’m pointing and laughing, laughing more and pointing a lot…😅🤣

👇👇👇 https://t.co/zqcenTIXpb — Monica 💙🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@softtail65) September 21, 2026

9.

Not even Fox can stand his fake ass lmao. — YouAlreadyKnow (@youalreadyknw7) September 21, 2026

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JD Vance tried to be funny and if we stank the place out this bad we wouldn’t leave the home for a week

Source @atrupar