US Fox News JD Vance

We’ve featured no end of JD Vance burns but Fox News just did this and it’s properly savage

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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JD Vance has been out on the campaigning trail begging voters not to give them the utter drubbing in the November midterms that the Trump administration deserves.

And we’re starting to think the VP might need to get himself some fresh material.

Not only because of this pisspoor joke that we’ve already written about over here, but because he ran out of steam so agonisingly that Fox News – Fox News! – was moved to do this.

Absolutely savage.

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JD Vance tried to be funny and if we stank the place out this bad we wouldn’t leave the home for a week

Source @atrupar