This reporter who immaculately trolled Donald Trump on the UN escalator deserves some sort of prize and even Melania appeared to enjoy it

US donald trump un

Donald Trump’s gone and addressed the United Nations general assembly again, as no-one anywhere needs reminding given how much we’ve already written about it.

But this particular moment was nothing to do with what Trump had to say from the podium, but rather one particular journalist’s immaculately-timed troll of the American president.

You might remember last year Trump had a most unfortunate incident with an escalator stopping as he was halfway up it, prompting him to call for various investigations and inspections before he’d ever get on one again.

And this is what happened when he did.

a journalist trolls Trump, who has spent the last year whining about the UN’s escalators: “Be careful with the stairs!” pic.twitter.com/MeXPFoCqlk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026

And here is a bit of the love people had for that.

Oh she heard that.. and she loved it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XVXgcyL4xp — Don Melon🍈 (@botdetecto) September 22, 2026

The reporter understood the assignment.😉 https://t.co/Mpvpla4sHp — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) September 22, 2026

I’m sure that absolutely crushed his fragile, little boy ego, especially coming from a female journalist with a mocking tone — BigD (@BigDpends) September 22, 2026

And just in case you need a reminder …

Throwback Tuesdays …. One year ago and yikes they aged !evilness does that to a person pic.twitter.com/2JEMzLk7H4 — Great White North 🍁🇨🇦 (@MadeInCanada_eh) September 22, 2026

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Whoever came up with this on-screen headline during Donald Trump’s UN speech take the rest of the week off!

Source @atrupar