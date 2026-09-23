US donald trump un

This reporter who immaculately trolled Donald Trump on the UN escalator deserves some sort of prize and even Melania appeared to enjoy it

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump’s gone and addressed the United Nations general assembly again, as no-one anywhere needs reminding given how much we’ve already written about it.

But this particular moment was nothing to do with what Trump had to say from the podium, but rather one particular journalist’s immaculately-timed troll of the American president.

You might remember last year Trump had a most unfortunate incident with an escalator stopping as he was halfway up it, prompting him to call for various investigations and inspections before he’d ever get on one again.

And this is what happened when he did.

And here is a bit of the love people had for that.

And just in case you need a reminder …

READ MORE

Whoever came up with this on-screen headline during Donald Trump’s UN speech take the rest of the week off!

Source @atrupar